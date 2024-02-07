Cognitive Computing Market Booms at 26.3% CAGR, Reaching US$ 188.2 Billion

The cognitive computing market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to establish a robust foothold with a compelling CAGR of 26.3% throughout the forecast period. As technology continues to advance and organizations seek smarter solutions, the cognitive computing sector is set to flourish, reaching a staggering valuation of US$ 188.2 billion by the year 2033

This significant expansion is indicative of the growing demand for cognitive systems that can mimic human thought processes, enabling industries to harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. The cognitive computing market’s rapid ascent demonstrates its pivotal role in shaping the future of technology-driven industries across the globe.

The use of cognitive computing is being driven by growing worries across all the main corporate organizations about analyzing huge amounts of data to calculate the risk involved with any strategic endeavor.

As a result of cloud-based services, there is also a growth in the demand for cognitive systems in large organizations, and this demand is anticipated to grow in SMBs. The total demand for cloud-based services increases as cloud-based deployment lowers the cost of implementing cognitive computing within the organization.

In addition, machine-to-machine technology advancements, a growth in demand for a better customer experience, and an increase in the adoption of big data analytics. Additionally, sectors including BFSI, social media, healthcare, and e-commerce have seen a sharp rise in transaction data and customer information. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the aforementioned reasons will propel market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Cognitive Computing Market Report:

The global cognitive computing market was valued at US$ 257.1 Billion by 2022-end

The U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 27.4 Billion of global market demand for cognitive computing market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, cognitive computing demand expanded at a CAGR of 39.3%

By Deployment, the cloud category constitutes the bulk of the cognitive computing market with a CAGR of 30.1%

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the global Cognitive Computing Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships.

The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In May 2020, Udacity, a virtual learning tutoring service, announced the launch of a new AI healthcare plan. According to the digital educator, the new AI course teaches students about the use of AI in electronic health records, medical image processing, and other regions.

In December 2019, Accenture Inc., based in Ireland, acquired Clarity Insights, a deep data analytics, and machine learning firm based in the United States, to enhance AI.

In September 2019, Schlumberger, Chevron, and Microsoft announced a partnership to accelerate new technologies. This collaboration was carried out in three stages, initiating with the adoption of the Petro technical Suite in the DELFI environment, achieved through the development of cloud-native applications on Azure, and subsequently with the co-innovation of a suite for cognitive computer processing native abilities.

Leading Key Players:

3M

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

Cognitive Computing Market Segmentation:

By Deployment:

On-premise Cognitive Computing

Cloud Cognitive Computing

By Application:

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-Driving Cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

e-Learning

IT Infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

Other Application

By Industry:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Transportation

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Education

Other Industries (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)

By End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Public Sector

By Regions:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



