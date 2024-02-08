Coastal Carrier Moving and Storage Is The Reliable Relocation Solutions Specialist

Wilmington, NC, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Moving home or business can be as stressful as making the biggest purchase of your life. But in Coastal Carrier Moving and Storage, you can be guaranteed a smooth, trouble-free relocation.

The locally owned and operated business has built up an enviable reputation to become among the best movers in the state, and earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Serving its communities for more than 25 years, Coastal Carrier has moved thousands of families. It continues serving the Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Leland and surrounding Southeastern North Carolina neigborhoods with distinction.

Whether residential or commercial moving, long distance or local relocations, as well as packing, Coastal Carrier Moving & Storage is the go-to choice for families and businesses. Whether you’re moving across town, out-of-state, or across the country, the company is geared up to help ensure that the personal journey is stress-free.

Their fully licensed and insured team of movers have been praised for their overall approach. “We listen carefully so that we understand what is most important to you. We plan and conduct a move so that all concerns are appropriately handled,” said a company official.

“From the first priceless family heirloom that is carefully carried onto the truck to the last box of china placed in your new dining room, you can be sure that our moving crew will treat your family treasures with respect. They are experienced and sensitive to your needs.”

The company offers a well-structured three-step process – from getting a personalized price for your move, scheduling the Move with the help of their dependable staff, and through to a stress-free move with their team of qualified movers.

Their comprehensive approach has earned them high praise from clients over the years. Ralph Berrio commented: “This is our 3rd move using Coastal and every move has been stress-free with excellent service from Jason and office staff. The moving teams have been courteous and efficient and took good care of our furnishings. I highly recommend Coastal Carriers.”

Another client, Melissa Byers, added: “Excellent movers! I’ve had to move 4 times over the last 2 years waiting on my new home build. They have great rates and professional employees.”

To schedule an appointment or more information about Coastal Carrier, call 910-392-4916 or visit their website https://coastalcarrier.com/.