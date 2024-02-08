Treat Your Canine To A Spa Day At Happy Dog Baltimore

Baltimore, MD, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — They say dogs are our best friends, so investing in their care and wellness will give them something to bark about! At Happy Day Baltimore, our four-legged friends can relax and benefit from a holistic approach.

Conventional guidance around dog care, nutrition, grooming and health is creating canines that are sick, anxious, disease-prone, and living a much poorer quality of life than we may even realize.

That’s why Happy Dog Baltimore adopts an integrative approach to canine care and wellness that simultaneously addresses the mind, body, and spirit.

This approach also looks at your dog as a whole, and treatments consider physical, emotional and environmental factors. Holistic thinking is centered on love, empathy, respect and looking at the animal as an individual. This all enables the highest quality of life and longevity.

Their basic spa includes a bath with all-natural shampoos and conditioners, with Oatmeal, Tea tree and Hypoallergenic options available. A blow dry, brush, nail trimming, ear cleaning and gland expression complete the makeover.

Happy Dog Baltimore offers a full groom, which also includes a partial spa that involves a face and sanitary area trim.

For their Doodle / Poodle clients, they recognize that curly hair takes a lot of care. They are committed to honestly evaluating each breed and their specific cut and coat needs during each grooming consultation.

When it comes to holistic medicine, they offer animal acupuncture. Its purpose is to create harmony in the body. Happy Dog Baltimore has found great success in treating various physical and emotional issues and conditions such as pain, arthritis, mobility challenges, digestive troubles, allergies, pre & post-surgery support, anxiety and depression.

Additionally, they treat many elderly animals and have observed acupuncture tremendously helpful in improving quality of life and easing the transition process. Treatment focuses on preventing symptoms while intentionally minimizing the underlying alignment that has caused these symptoms.

Their acupuncturist, Stacey MacFarlane, is licensed in Maryland; Stacey has been practicing acupuncture for over 20 years and graduated from the Traditional Acupuncture Institute in Columbia, MD.

She was certified in animal acupuncture in 2006 and is drawn to Chinese medicine and Eastern philosophy because of their holistic, body/mind/spirit perspective.

Happy Dog Baltimore also offers a variety of other holistic services, including dog training, anesthesia-free teeth cleaning, dog walking and natural supplements. On their website, the company has a host of accessories, dog beds and collars for sale to make your dog feel good and comfortable.

To schedule an appointment, call 410-814-0964, or email: info@happydogbaltimore.com. For more information about their services and shop, go to https://www.happydogbaltimore.com/