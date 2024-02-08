Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry 2022 – 2030: A Paradigm Shift in Biopharmaceutical Production

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry | Forecast 2030

Single-use biomanufacturing industry data book is a combination of the market data from four reports namely, single-use bioprocessing, single-use bioreactor, single-use assemblies, and single-use filtration assemblies market. Single use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 19.36 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 16.6% during 2022-2030. Single-use bioreactor market and Single-use assemblies market are also growing at a CAGR of 17.6% and 18.57% respectively.

Due to several advantages offered by these products over traditional manufacturing components, the adoption and usage of single-use products in industrial manufacturing and processing is growing exponentially. These products are being used in the manufacturing of the end products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, stem cells, genetically modified cells, and other molecules. The combination bundle of these reports is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Access the Global Single-use biomanufacturing Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Insights

The global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 27.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.24% from 2024 to 2030. The adoption of single-use bioprocessing technology is driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals over the past few years, along with an increase in investments for the development of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and others. Furthermore, benefits pertaining to the use of single-use technology, such as significant reduction in costs and time required for operations & facility construction have supported the implementation of single-use systems in the bioprocessing sector.

Single-use Bioreactors Market Insights

The global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 3,304.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.19% from 2023 to 2030. Single-use systems are emerging as an important technology for pharmaceutical and mammalian cell culture applications. They are particularly well suited for biopharmaceutical production, where prevailing market trends call for quick, easy, and flexible deployment.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book – Single-Use Bioprocessing, Bioreactor, Assemblies & Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Single-use Assemblies Market Insights

The global single-use assemblies market size was valued at USD 12.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63% from 2024 to 2030. Single-use (SU) assemblies are preassembled plastic fluid paths and self-contained products. They are built with a combination of various standard components and are usually ready-to-use and gamma-irradiated to ensure sterility. Broadly used industrial products include sampling bottles, filters, tubings, check valves, clamps, sterile connectors, fittings, and seals. The growing biologics market, continuous technological innovations in bioprocessing, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and widespread adoption of single-use assemblies by various CMOs are expected to boost the industry growth during the forecast period.

Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Insights

The global single-use filtration assemblies market size was valued at USD 2,989.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.70% from 2023 to 2030. The market has seen a surge in popularity as a result of their ability to provide a contamination-free solution to traditional stainless steel systems. These filtration assemblies are made using reinforced hose and welding applications, which eliminates the need for associated validation protocols and sterilization steps. Many biopharmaceutical companies are opting for single-use filtration assemblies for final and bulk fill operations due to the increased importance of maintaining sterile conditions. This has been driven by a growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, low risk of cross-contamination, faster implementation, and an increase in life sciences research and development activities.

Go through the table of content of Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Segmentation

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry, By Product

Simple & Peripheral Elements

Apparatus & Plants

Work Equipment

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry, By Workflow

Upstream Bioprocessing

Fermentation

Downstream Bioprocessing

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry, By End-use

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter