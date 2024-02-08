Identity & Access Management Market Forecasts Remarkable Growth, Predicts US$ 49.3 Billion by 2033

The identity & access management market size is projected to be valued at US$ 14.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 49.3 billion by 2033. The sales of identity & access management are expected to record a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The identity & access management market is highly fragmented with suppliers due to its large clientele and its cost-effectiveness. The increased desire for technological advancements, as well as emerging trends like bring your own device (BYOD) and identity management tools, will increase buyer power even more. As a result of these industry trends, the market has seen a steady increase in spending on security solutions and enterprise mobility.

As old cost structures are now being replaced by appealing pricing offers such as usage-based pricing and subscription pricing to IAM solutions and services, various SMEs are expected to participate in these initiatives.

A surge in web-based software, and asset management services including policy-based adherence and audit management, as well as cost-cutting initiatives, are driving IAM demand.

Scope and Scale of Identity Access Management May Continue to Expand in Tandem with the Increasing Complexity of Cyber-attacks Around the World

Key Takeaways from the Identity & Access Management Market Report:

The on-premise segment is highly deployed across various large enterprises and witnessing a strong growth of 7.5%, owing to its capacity to provide constant, secure access to a wide range of applications.

Large enterprises are highly adopting IAM solutions among other end users and showing a growth trajectory of 9.0%. This is due to the rapid expansion of user bases and the resulting increase in demand for advanced tools to protect sensitive user data.

United States market holds a significant share of the market (40%) owing to well-developed technological infrastructure, an increase in cyberattacks as a result of the high internet penetration and rising demand for data security and cybersecurity management.

Europe is one of the market’s leading revenue regions growing at a rate of 10.1%. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements of the European Union drive the need for IAM solutions to comply with European regulations.

South Korea is the one of the opportunistic market among other regions showing a growth of 16.1%. The region’s rapid digital transformation is expected to increase demand for IT and security solutions, particularly access management solutions.

Manufacturers are Driving their Attention Towards Innovative Solutions

Market players are investing in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve the capabilities of IAM solutions. Furthermore, in order to increase their market presence, the key players are engaged in numerous strategic developments, such as product launches.

As an example: In May 2022, Microsoft introduced Entra, a new product family of security solutions. Entra is designed to secure access to any resource or application by enabling security teams to manage and discover authorizations in multi-cloud environments, allowing them to secure digital characteristics from start to finish.

In January 2022, Alcor, a cloud solution provider, launched AccessFlow, an access management product. It is a self-service automated enterprise access management solution built on the ServiceNow platform that assists businesses in achieving centralized, automated, and compliant access management.

Leading Key Players:

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Broadcom

Salesforce

Ping

Identity

Okta

HID

Global

ForgeRock

CyberArk

Identity & Access Management Market Segmentation:

By Component:

IAM Solutions Multi-Factor Authentication Single Sing-in Access Security Directory Management

OIAM Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Maintenance and Support Services



By Deployment:

IAM On-premise

Cloud-native IAM

By End User:

IAM for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

IAM for Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Finance and Insurance

Information (Telecom and IT)

Military & Defence

Scientific and Technical Services

Health Care and Social Assistance

Transportation and Warehousing

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing’

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

