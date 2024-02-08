Revolutionizing Dental Aesthetics: The Role of Cosmetic Dental Products 2023 – 2030

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book – Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market

Teeth Whitening Market Insights

The global teeth whitening market size was estimated at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. With an increase in the population opting for the improvement of dental aesthetics, this industry has undergone great advancements. Developing countries have generated a large amount of disposable income which is the main reason why the market is flourishing. The geriatric population, in general, has propagated the growth of this industry with old age-related tooth ailments. Factors such as the increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, evolving medical tourism of dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care, are few growth enablers for the market.

Dental Implants Market Insights

The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with rising demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the industry growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for these implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring the oral function and facial form of a patient. Acceptance level for dental implants is increasing among patients and dental surgeons due to limitations of removable prosthetics, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and need for maintenance.

Dental Crowns And Bridges Market Insights

The global dental crowns and bridges market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand a CAGR of 7.78% by 2026. Factors such as rising prevalence of dental disorders, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental medical tourism in the developing economies are anticipated to majorly influence the growth.

Dental crowns and bridges are the prosthetic devices used for dental restoration. They are fixed on the damaged tooth with dental cement that helps improve the strength and overall appearance of the tooth. Rising awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to bode well for the overall growth in the near future.

Dental Veneers Market Insights

The global dental veneers market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing demand for cosmetic procedures in dentistry is driving awareness about the products such as dental veneers. The rising occurrence of dental ailments, growing demand for restorative dental procedures, emerging dental tourism worldwide, and growing expendable income in developing countries are some of the key driving factors contributing to market growth. The dental care sector was significantly impacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the government-imposed social distancing guidelines.

