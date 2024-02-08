AGM Battery Market Set for Remarkable Growth Propelled by Technological Advancements Through 2032

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market is anticipated to generate US$ 18 billion while exhibiting a 4.8% CAGR over the course of the projected period, according to Future Market Insights. In the upcoming years, market expansion is probably going to be fueled by the increasing backing from several governments. In 2022, the sector is anticipated to generate US$ 11.2 billion in revenue.

The fundamental driver propelling the growth of the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market is the volume of R&D by the top manufacturer and the production of maintenance-free, non-spillage batteries with long lives. Over the course of the projected period, the demand for renewable energy projects is anticipated to grow across the board.

Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14798

The UPS segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global absorbent glass mat(AGM) battery market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their automotive sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways From the Market Study:

By application, the UPS segment is expected to record a 3.8% CAGR by 2032

By voltage, the 2-4volts segment to expand at a 3.2% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner US$ 6 Billion and record a 4.5% CAGR from 2022-2032

Market in China to procure US$ 1 Billion, expanding at a 4.1% growth rate during the assessment period

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market include Clarios, Power Sonic Corporation, Exide Technologies, C&D Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company among others. Recent key developments among players include:

In November 2021- Clarios entered a strategic collaboration with China Lithium Battery Technology Company (CALB) to develop low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems to address the growing electrical needs of global automakers. The partnership will develop and manufacture low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells to support the needs of electric vehicles — combining CALB’s lithium-ion cell expertise with Clarios’ battery system and vehicle integration capabilities.

In May 2021 – Exide Technologies, updated its Exide Premium range with a modern new black design with new recycled components for reduced environmental impact. The change will lead to savings of 2,700 tons of CO2, 8 million litres of water and 1.2 million litres of crude oil in Exide’s manufacturing each year.

Eminent players of the global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market include:

Clarios,

Power Sonic Corporation,

Exide Technologies,

C&D Technologies,

East Penn Manufacturing Company among others.

Unlock Exclusive Market Segments Insights: Buy Now to Discover Vital Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in this Industry

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14798

Key Segments Covered In The Absorbent Glass Mat(AGM) Battery Industry Survey:

by Type:

Stationary Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery

Motive Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery

by Voltage:

2-4 Volts Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery

6-8 volts Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery

12 volts and above Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery

by End User:

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery OEM

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Aftermarket

by Application:

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery for Automotive Motor Vehicle Motor Cycle Others

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery for UPS

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery for Industrial Applications

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery for Energy Storage

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery for Other Applications

by Region:

North America Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

Europe Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

Asia-Pacific Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

Middle East & Africa Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

Latin America Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube