Nourishing Wellness: Exploring the Fortified Yeast Market for a Healthier Tomorrow

According to the recent FMI report, Fortified yeast market size exceeded USD 149.8 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 13.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. US fortified yeast market stands at a market value of USD 17.9 Mn in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.0% by 2032.

Due to the global incidence of celiac disease, demand for gluten-free food items is increasing in the global food and beverage sector. Celiac disease is an autoimmune illness in which a person’s immune system reacts to a specific gluten protein, causing inflammation and damage of the small intestine’s inner lining, or vili. Following a gluten-free diet is the recommended treatment for celiac disease which is, therefore, boosting the adoption of fortified yeast.

Fortified yeast is a gluten-free food component that can be used in 100 percent gluten-free recipes. It is grown primarily for nutritional value and is naturally gluten-free because it lacks barley, which is commonly found in brewer’s dried yeast.

Apart from that, consumers are influenced by the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and cardiac arrests to adopt specific diets in order to reduce their risk of developing such diseases. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes claimed the lives of 1.6 million people in 2016 and 1.9 billion adults were overweight.

According to the World Health Organization, over 17 million people die each year as a result of heart attacks and strokes. Nutrition plays an important part in sustaining a person’s good health, according to studies, and a balanced diet (RDA) can help minimize disease risk. This is posing a positive impact on the fortified yeast market in various parts of the world.

Positive consumer perceptions of salt-free or low-sodium food products’ significance in blood pressure management promote sales of salt-free foods. Fortified yeast has a low sodium level by nature, and manufacturers of nutritional yeast are expected to profit handsomely from the current trend.

Key Takeaways from the Nutritional yeast Market Study:

North America is the leading region for the fortified yeast market, owing to the growing number of vegetarians and vegans who are gravitating toward nutritional yeast products, which is fueling the industry’s growth. North American nutritional yeast market stands at a market value of USD 26.4 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. Fortified yeast products are gaining a positive reputation because of social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Food bloggers are pushing other goods, such as fortified yeast, and posting new recipes that employ nutritional yeast.

In EFSA’s evaluations of the safety of nutrient sources added to food supplements, the ULs defined by EFSA and the former Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) are used as a reference under EU regulation. EFSA assists the European Commission in determining maximum limits for vitamins and minerals in dietary supplements and fortified foods throughout this process.

Northern & Eastern Europe fortified yeast market stands at a market value of USD 23.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6% by 2032.

in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of by 2032. The most important factors of choosing fortified yeast products are freshness (taste or smell), quality, and price. The importance of the price grows with the increasing age of respondents and decreases with the increasing income of questioned consumers.

“The players in the fortified yeast market can keep a stronghold on the developments in the market posing opportunities for application of fortified yeast. The major businesses are concentrating their efforts on new releases and significant investments in R&D. These actions give them a much-needed competitive advantage over their competitors. They are also concentrating on incorporating technical advancements in order to boost manufacturing efficiency.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global fortified yeast market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering fortified yeast are Quantum Nutrition Labs, Angel Yeast, Alltech, Lesaffre, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Kadac Pty Ltd., Bioforce Canada Inc., NOW Foods, Lallemand Inc., Cypress Ingredients, and Other.

Fortified Yeast Market by Category

By Nature, Fortified Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Form, Fortified Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Powder

Flakes

Tablet

Capsule

By Application, Fortified Yeast Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverage Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Soups, Sauces, & Seasonings Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Other Applications

By Region, Fortified Yeast Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

North & Eastern Europe

APEC

MEA

