Analyzing the Price Trends in the Sealants Industry: What You Need to Know

The economic value generated by the Sealants industry was estimated at approximately 2,312.8 kilotons in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Construction Sealants Market Growth & Trends

The global Construction Sealants Market size is expected to reach 1,011.1 kilotons in 2022, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. Construction sealants accounted for an industry share of 54.6% in 2022. The global construction industry is increasingly relying on sealants for a wide range of applications as they play a crucial role in sealing joints, gaps, and connections in various building components, ensuring their longevity and structural integrity.

Moreover, the demand for construction sealants is fueled by the need for flexible and durable solutions. Buildings are not static; they undergo movements due to factors like temperature changes and settling. Sealants with high flexibility can accommodate these movements without compromising their sealing properties. Durable sealants are resistant to degradation caused by UV exposure and other environmental factors, ensuring long-lasting performance.

In addition, sealants are also widely used in waterproofing residential structures. Areas that are prone to water intrusion, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, require effective moisture barriers to prevent damage caused by leaks and humidity. Sealants are applied to surfaces like tiles, countertops, and shower enclosures, creating a waterproof seal that protects against water seepage and mold growth. According to the US Census Bureau, the residential construction market witnessed a year-on-year growth of 1.6% in 2022. Thus, the advancing construction industry is anticipated to drive the demand for sealants over the anticipated period.

Automotive Sealants Market Growth & Trends

The global Automotive Sealants Market size is expected to reach 417.5 kilotons in 2022, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Automotive sealants accounted for an industry share of 15.9% in 2022. Sealants play a crucial role in the automotive industry, providing a wide range of applications that contribute to the performance, durability, and safety of vehicles. These versatile substances are used in various areas of automotive manufacturing and maintenance, ensuring the integrity of the vehicle’s structure and components. From sealing gaps and joints to preventing leaks and corrosion, sealants offer an effective solution for enhancing the quality and reliability of automobiles.

Passenger cars application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.6% in 2022. One of the primary applications of sealants in passenger cars is in the sealing of gaps and joints. These gaps can occur between different components, such as doors, windows, and body panels. Sealants are applied to these areas to create an airtight and watertight seal, preventing the intrusion of air, water, dust, and other contaminants into the vehicle’s cabin. By maintaining a tight seal, sealants contribute to the overall comfort and quietness of the passenger car’s interior, while also improving energy efficiency by reducing air leakage.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Sealants industry are:

DOW

Arkema

Pidilite Industries Ltd. & Co. KGaA

Huntsman

Wacker Chemie AG

