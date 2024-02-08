The Economics of Returnable Packaging: A Profit Margin Deep Dive

Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Automotive, Consumer Durables and Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Returnable Packaging industry was estimated at USD 88.41 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s returnable packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Consumer Durables Returnable Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Consumer Durables Returnable Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 billion in 2022, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Consumer durable includes packaging solutions for televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, cellphones, laptops, and others. Kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, mixers, grinders, and juicers also require packaging solutions for transport.

Consumer durables commonly use corrugated boxes, containers, dunnage, and other products for packaging. Demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions for these products is increasing owing to changing consumer preferences and government regulation. Increasing the global population coupled with a high rate of urbanization and rising income levels is expected to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions for consumer durables such as returnable packaging products.

Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion in 2022, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-use of the returnable packaging market owing to remarkable growth in demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Medical OEMs and equipment manufacturers use the returnable packaging solution for the transportation of various equipment like ventilators, oxygenators, heart rate monitors, and others.

Transportation of sensitive and fragile equipment requires reliable, strong packaging solutions capable of absorbing shocks and withstand harsh transportation conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic also increased the demand for healthcare equipment like ventilators and contributed to the demand for returnable packaging solutions in 2020.

The pharmaceutical industry requires packing products like pallets, containers, FIBCs, drums, and barrels for the transportation of chemicals, medicines, drugs, and vaccines in bulk quantities. The increasing number of old population in countries like Japan, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and other European countries is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment which is expected to drive demand for the returnable packaging from the healthcare end-use industry. The development of the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to the additional demand for these packaging solutions for the safe transport, storage, and distribution of vaccine vials.

