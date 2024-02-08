Pet Daycare Industry is Expected to Grow to US$ 8.84 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights

According to research recently published by Future Market Insights, the global net worth of the pet daycare industry is expected to be close to US$ 3.74 billion in 2022. The entire demand for pet daycare services is anticipated to be around US$4.06 billion in the current year, 2023. Additionally, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 8.84 billion.

Moreover, there have been rising cases of depression and anxiety in recent times. To deal with these psychologists believe that adopting pets is an effective way to deal with such psychological issues. With the increase in working hours, people hardly get time to take proper care of their pets. Therefore, they turn to pet daycare to avail their services. This is as well is expected to increase the demand for pet daycare.

The rising pet humanization culture has increased the demand for pet daycare services. Humans have regarded their pets as their friends and family members. Also, they prefer to raise them with the best. With various pet organizations working on enhancing the lives of pets, governments are also spending on animal well-being.

Moreover, certain conditions like obesity, health getting regularly affected, etc., because pets have a hard time. Pet owners often rely on pet daycare specialists to deal with the above situations effectively.

Another vital factor that has positively impacted the pet daycare market trends is the increase in disposable income. A decade back, availing of this facility was something that pet owners had to ponder upon unless it was a necessity.

Thus, based on the study conducted by the Future Market Insights research team, “Increase in the working hours of the pet owners along with upsurge in the disposable income is expected to drive the demand for pet daycare during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways

The valuation of pet daycare market as on 2022 is US$ 3.7 billion.

The expected valuation of pet daycare market in 2032 is US$ 6.7 billion.

The anticipated CAGR during the forecast period is 8%.

Based on the animal type, dogs occupy the largest chunk of market.

The Group plays sessions are the most preferred service type in the pet daycare market.

Based on the country wise insights, USA has the largest market share.

North America has the largest market share based on the regional insights.

Asia-Pacific is all set to be the fastest growing pet daycare market based on regional analysis.

Key Companies Profiled

PACo LLC

Carey Pet and Home Care

Best Friends Pet Care Inc

Camp Bow Wow

Dogtopia

Preppy Pet

Royvon Dog Training & Hotels

Barkefellers

Country Paws Boarding

Puss ‘n’ Boots Boarding Cattery

Urban Tails Pet Resort

Camp Run-A-Mutt

Pet Station Kennels & Cattery

Paradise 4 Paws LLC

Preppy Pet Franchises Inc.

Country Comfort Kennels

PetBacker

PetSmart Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies are involved in several strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their market position. Moreover, they are expanding their presence and are opening many more pet care facilities across the globe.

For Instance:

In July 2022, Dogtopia announced that it would open second San Antonio location om city’s far Northwest side.

In 2019, PetBacker started providing guilt-free tours to the pet parents which will arrange a fast online booking for cage-free pet boarding. This initiative was a collaboration with Uber and Airbnb.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Group Play Sessions

Exercise

Poolside DayCare

Grooming

Veterinary

Others

By Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

