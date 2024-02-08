By 2033, the Market for Dog Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 12,069.9 Million | FMI

The global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,856.2 million in 2023.  Overall, sales of dog collars, leashes & harnesses are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 12,069.9 million by the end of 2033. Rising dog ownership is expected to provide a major fillip to adoption of various accessories, including collars, leashes and harnesses.

This has led to a vibrant global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market that has seen considerable growth in the past decade; however, the Covid-19 crisis is likely to have a major impact on the market in the near future.

Dog collars, leashes & harnesses may be made up of a variety of materials including nylon, chain, leather, neoprene, faux leather, cotton, biothane, hemp or rubber. Their aim is to help in identification, walking and training of dogs by ensuring comfort for dogs and their owners without compromising on an owner’s ability to control them.

Dog collars, leashes & harnesses may be segmented as per individual types of collars such as choke chains, pinch collars, flat and rolled collars, martingale collars and electronic collars; harnesses such as body harnesses and head halters; and leashes such as standard leashes, chain leashes, retractable leashes, hand-free leashes, split leashes, adjustable leashes and martingale leashes.

A rapid growth in numbers of dogs being adopted in the last decade has been a leading driver of the dog collars, leashes & harnesses market. Increase in disposable incomes of dog owners has also proved favourable to the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about types and utilities of collars, harnesses and leashes is also driving the market.

These products find utility in terms of enhancing safety of dogs in public places and while imparting basic training to young dogs. The dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is also witnessing a positive impact due to increasing governmental legislations across the globe regarding conduct of dogs in public places. Such legislations are aimed at ensuring public safety and welfare of pet animals.

Dog owners are increasingly looking for collars and harnesses that are trendy and stylish; the aspects such as designs, colours, materials and patterns of collars and harnesses have thus found increasing traction among manufacturers. Simultaneously, incorporation of technology has also been increasing the utility of collars and harnesses.

Notable recent technological innovations in collars include light-reflecting collars, light-up collars, GPS tracking enabled collars and audio system enabled collars. Such innovations are observed in dog harnesses as well though the primary focus of harnesses is centred around safety, comfort and functionality by reducing stress on a dog’s anterior muscles while walking, running or exercising.

The trend of increasing product utility is observed in leashes as well and multi-purpose, retractable leashes have seen a growth in sales.

Consumers have also increasingly been purchasing collars, leashes and harnesses through online platforms. However, growing dog ownership figures has also meant that sales through pet stores have not shown a decrease. Thus, the dog collars, leashes & harnesses market has seen a diversification in vendor options.

Region-Wise Analysis

North America has been the largest regional segment for dog collars, leashes & harnesses, while Asia-Pacific has been the fastest growing regional segment. Europe is the other large regional segment for the market. The rest of the world meanwhile enjoys a significantly smaller market share, mainly led by Australia and Latin America.

Competition Landscape

The dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is a highly fragmented market on account of the presence of numerous small plays that operate locally. This market may see further fragmentation if consumers show a preference for cost-sensitivity rather than technological advances.

Some of the prominent players in the dog collars, leashes & harnesses market include Costal Pet Products, Hunter, Mendota Pet, PetsUp, Ruff Wear, Pets Empire, Bingin Dog, Co-Leash, Choostix and Smarty Pet.

Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses Market: Segmentation

By Dog Collars

  • Flat and Rolled Collars
  • Choke Chains
  • Martingale Collars
  • Pinch Collars
  • Head Halters
  • Electronic Collars

By Dog Leash

  • Standard Leash
  • Retractable Leash
  • Adjustable Leash
  • Chain Leash
  • Split Leash
  • Others

By Dog Harness

  • Back-Clip Harnesses
  • Front-Clip Harnesses
  • Dual-Clip Harnesses
  • Others

By Material Type

  • Nylon
  • Leather
  • Neoprene
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
  • Pet Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

