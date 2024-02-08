By 2033, the Market for Dog Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 12,069.9 Million | FMI

The global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,856.2 million in 2023. Overall, sales of dog collars, leashes & harnesses are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 12,069.9 million by the end of 2033. Rising dog ownership is expected to provide a major fillip to adoption of various accessories, including collars, leashes and harnesses.

This has led to a vibrant global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market that has seen considerable growth in the past decade; however, the Covid-19 crisis is likely to have a major impact on the market in the near future.

Dog collars, leashes & harnesses may be made up of a variety of materials including nylon, chain, leather, neoprene, faux leather, cotton, biothane, hemp or rubber. Their aim is to help in identification, walking and training of dogs by ensuring comfort for dogs and their owners without compromising on an owner’s ability to control them.

Dog collars, leashes & harnesses may be segmented as per individual types of collars such as choke chains, pinch collars, flat and rolled collars, martingale collars and electronic collars; harnesses such as body harnesses and head halters; and leashes such as standard leashes, chain leashes, retractable leashes, hand-free leashes, split leashes, adjustable leashes and martingale leashes.

Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses Market

A rapid growth in numbers of dogs being adopted in the last decade has been a leading driver of the dog collars, leashes & harnesses market. Increase in disposable incomes of dog owners has also proved favourable to the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about types and utilities of collars, harnesses and leashes is also driving the market.

These products find utility in terms of enhancing safety of dogs in public places and while imparting basic training to young dogs. The dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is also witnessing a positive impact due to increasing governmental legislations across the globe regarding conduct of dogs in public places. Such legislations are aimed at ensuring public safety and welfare of pet animals.

