Global On-Site Preventive Care Industry Trajectory, Anticipating a Robust US$33.8 Billion Market by 2028 with a 6.8% CAGR | Says FMI

The Global On-Site Preventive Care Industry is poised for robust growth, with a projected value of US$33.8 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The findings reveal an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the forecast period, starting from an estimated USD 22.8 billion in 2022.

The comprehensive report, titled “Global On-Site Preventive Care Industry: Analysis (2017-2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2028),” underscores the pivotal role of workplace safety standards and the imperative to comply with regulations as key drivers fueling the demand for on-site preventive care. Employers are increasingly recognizing the need to prioritize employee well-being, leading to a surge in the adoption of preventive care measures.

On-site clinics enable employees to receive the required essential care during an emergency without having to leave the workplace. The clinicians in these clinics also aid employees in searching for a primary care physician whom they can consult with regularly. As a Future Market Insights analyst quotes, “Changes in lifestyle among the working class have incessantly impelled employers to establish certain behavioural standards within the workplace. This is one of the core factors responsible for the growing adoption of on-site preventive care in several organizations across the globe.”

North America and Western Europe to Compete Neck and Neck

In 2017, North America held a share of 37.0% in the global on-site preventive care market closely trailed by Western Europe. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the several policies implemented by the U.S. government about employee safety and the adoption of certain employee codes of safety. The U.S. is also an extremely mature market owing to the high adoption of workplace wellness programmes.

Burgeoning Penetration of Workplace Wellness Programmes to Bode Well for the Market

In the recent past, workplace wellness programmes have earned the merit of being one of the most adopted healthcare services in the world. It has been further expected that its adoption will increase in the coming years owing to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. This act is expected to promote an increase in the employee-based coverage of workplace wellness and also promote these programmes through several provisions. Moreover, the growing incidences of chronic diseases among the working population have also become a matter of concern and this has compelled employers across the globe to adopt as well as promote workplace wellness programmes.

Furthermore, employers who have adopted on-site preventive care services have reported enhanced performance ranging from heightened morale and cost savings to productivity. The death of time, access, cost, and misunderstanding of the benefits of prescribed wellness programmes result in the underutilisation of primary care services. As a result, employees flood emergency rooms, missing out on critical preventive care measures and also leaving chronic conditions unmanaged. In this regard, on-site clinics provide employees with the necessary support without having to leave their work. The clinicians also work together with the patients in a cohesive environment to address their various health-related issues.

Companies to Innovate Services in the Global Market

To stay ahead of the competition, several companies operating in the global market are focussing on innovating their existing services and integrating new services. Some of the leading companies in the market are Premise Health, OnSite Care, Inc., PrevMED, RepuCare, Healthcare Solutions Centers, LLC, McCormack & Kale Motiva Health & Chiropractic, Inc., Marino Wellness, Kinema Fitness, and TotalWellness.

Key Market Segments Covered in On-site Preventive Care Market Research

By Service Type

Acute Care

Chronic Disease Management

Wellness and Coaching

Nutrition Management

Diagnostic and Screening

Others

By Management Model

In-house Management Model

Hybrid Management Model

Outsourced Management Model

