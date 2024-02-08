Global Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market is poised to achieve a staggering US$ 7.9 Billion by 2033 | FMI

As per the latest market analysis, the global stereotactic radiation therapy market demand is poised for a robust expansion, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market, valued at US$ 3.9 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering US$ 7.9 Billion by 2033.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 24,810 malignant tumors of the spinal cord or brain will be detected in the United States in 2023.

Stereotactic radiation therapy provides good tumor control rates while delivering precise doses. In comparison to conventional radiation therapy, it allows for larger radiation doses to be provided in fewer treatment sessions. This leads to better outcomes, such as higher tumor control rates and higher survival rates for some malignancies. The possibility of shorter treatment sessions and fewer side effects leads to the growing use of stereotactic radiation therapy.

Stereotactic radiation therapy is a non-invasive or minimally invasive therapeutic option that, in some situations, avoids the need for surgery. It can be used to treat both primary and metastatic tumors, offering a non-invasive alternative to invasive methods. Stereotactic radiation therapy is appealing to patients and physicians due to its ability to deliver targeted radiation without requiring open surgery.

Leading players in this market are continuing to hold the global market share by promoting their product and associated benefits. By improving state-of-the-art technology in the stereotactic radiation systems, companies are offering optimized treatment plans and delivery of radiation therapy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By technology, linear accelerator radiosurgery systems accounts for US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 owed to targeted therapy and lesser adverse effect.

By indication, CNS cancer accounts for more than 0% of the market share globally in 2022. Women have a slightly higher likelihood of acquiring any form of brain or spinal cord tumor than males, while men have a little higher risk of developing a malignant tumor. Thus, for non-surgical CNS cancer treatment option, the SRT is in high demand.

of the market share globally in 2022. Women have a slightly higher likelihood of acquiring any form of brain or spinal cord tumor than males, while men have a little higher risk of developing a malignant tumor. Thus, for non-surgical CNS cancer treatment option, the SRT is in high demand. Hospitals held around 2% of the global market share in 2022. This can be ascribed to the fact that large population globally suffers from various diseases, which can be adequately identified in this setting with qualified assistance.

of the global market share in 2022. This can be ascribed to the fact that large population globally suffers from various diseases, which can be adequately identified in this setting with qualified assistance. By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with high prevalence of cancer and high requirement of radiation therapy.

“The growing cancer burden and increase in adoption of personalized therapy contribute to higher demand for stereotactic radiation therapy systems.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

The stereotactic radiation therapy market is highly competitive, with key players like Ion Beam Applications (IBA), Elekta and Sumitomo Heavy Industries. These companies are constantly participating partnerships, award competition with their products and launching new products to gain a larger market share, with a focus on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In March, 2023, a research partnership has been started by IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT) for the creation of the ConformalFLASH clinical proton treatment system.

In June, 2023, the choice to invest in Alpha Fusion Inc. (“AF”), a producer of radiopharmaceuticals based on astatine for targeted alpha therapy (“TAT”), was made official by Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Key Companies Profiled:

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation)

Accuray Incorporated

MASEP Medical Science & Technology Development (Shenzhen) Co

Akesis, Inc

Elekta

Siemens Healthineers AG (Varian Medical Systems, Inc.)

Ion Beam Applications

ProTom International

Pronova Solutions

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Provision Cares

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy

Sun Nuclear Corporation

B dot Medical Inc. (partnered with Toshiba)

Key Market Segments Covered in the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Industry Research:

By Technology:

Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery Systems

GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems

Proton Beam Therapy

CyberKnife

By Indication:

CNS Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

By End User:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Centers

Oncological Treatment Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

