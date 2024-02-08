Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market to Reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032 with a 6.2% CAGR

Posted on 2024-02-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Future Market Insights Logo

Synthetic polyisoprene rubber, commonly referred to as IR (Isoprene Rubber), is a type of elastomer that shares similarities with natural rubber. However, unlike natural rubber, synthetic polyisoprene rubber is derived from petroleum-based feedstocks and manufactured through a controlled polymerization process.

The global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is anticipated to expand at a robust 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. The synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is likely to be driven by its widespread application in the manufacturing of tires, belts, footwear, and medical accessories such as medical gloves and medical balloons.

Synthetic polyisoprene rubber is widely utilized as a basic material in tire manufacturing. The demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber has grown due to greater awareness among employers about the use of industrial gloves and increasing demand for medical gloves. In addition to footwear, synthetic polyisoprene rubber is used in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants, belts, and other products in the industrial and construction sectors, which is driving the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market.

Propel Your Success: Secure Your Sample of Our Insightful Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10272

The demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber is expected to rise due to expansion in the medical sector, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising establishment of hospitals and clinics.

As per FMI, the market is predicted to be dominated by East Asia, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. Backed by the aforementioned factors, the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is projected to top US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032.

“Over the forecast period, sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubbers are expected to be driven by the significant growth in the medical sector, along with rising production automotives across the globe,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • By application, demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber for medical accessories is expected to surge at a 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period.
  • The contact segment of the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is anticipated to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2032.
  • The synthetic polyisoprene rubber market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a 5.9% CAGR by 2032.
  • China will emerge as an attractive synthetic polyisoprene rubber market, with sales growing at a 7.3% CAGR.
  • Significant rise in the demand for tire production is propelling sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber.

Competitive Landscape 

Key players in the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market include

  • Kurarray Co., Ltd.,
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • JSR Corporation
  • Zeon Corporation
  • Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd
  • Ansell Limited

Leading players are acquiring small and medium-sized players and are investing in increasing their production capacity. Along with this, they are investing in process development, and product innovations and are also focusing on green technology to reduce carbon emission. For instance:

  • In April 2022, SEMPERIT AG HOLDING announced its plans to expand its production lines by investing in the construction of six additional dipping lines for glove production. The company planning to invest EUR 21 million for this construction.
  • In March 2022, Supermax Corp. Bhd announced to start manufacturing facility for gloves in U.S.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10272

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market by Category  

By Application:

  • Medical
    • Medical Gloves
    • Medical Balloons
    • Catheters
    • Fluid Transport Tubing
    • Surgical Tubing
    • Laporoscopic Introducer Valves
    • Diagnostic Slit Septum Valves
    • Ventilator Flapper Disc Valves
    • Guidewire Seals
    • Needless Injection
  • Tires
  • Belts
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Condoms
  • Footwear
  • Others

By Contact:

  • Contact
  • Contactless

By End Use:

  • Hospitals
    • Private
    • Public
  • Clinics
  • Blood & Organ Banks
  • Teaching Hospitals
  • Consumer Goods
  • Industrial
  • Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling, and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani  

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution