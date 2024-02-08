Refrigeration Oil Market Projected to Surge with 4.9% CAGR During Forecast Period 2033

The refrigeration oil market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge from a value of US$ 1,425.9 million in 2023 to US$ 2,209.9 million by 2033. This expansion is driven by a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% expected over the forecast period. As industries increasingly rely on refrigeration systems, particularly in sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing, the demand for refrigeration oil is anticipated to escalate, fueling market expansion and technological advancements in the field.

The refrigeration oil market plays a crucial role in supporting the efficient and reliable operation of refrigeration systems across various industries. Refrigeration oil is a specialized lubricant specifically formulated for use in refrigeration compressors and other components of refrigeration systems.

The increasing demand for refrigeration and cooling solutions in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) has propelled the growth of the market. Refrigeration systems are essential for preserving and transporting temperature-sensitive products, and the proper lubrication of compressors is crucial for their optimal performance.

The growing focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability has influenced the refrigeration oil market. Manufacturers are developing refrigeration oils that offer excellent lubrication properties, thermal stability, and compatibility with modern refrigerants.

Additionally, the increasing demand for frozen and packaged food products has driven the growth of the refrigeration oil market. The global food trade has expanded, and perishable food products need to be transported and stored under controlled temperature conditions.

HFCs (hydro-fluorocarbons) hold a significant share of 36.3% in the refrigeration oil market, reflecting their widespread use as refrigerants in various cooling and refrigeration systems. Refrigeration oils specifically formulated for HFC-based systems offer excellent lubrication properties, thermal stability, and compatibility with HFC refrigerants. The demand for refrigeration oil is closely linked to the adoption of HFCs, driven by increasing environmental regulations and the focus on sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Refrigerators and freezers hold a substantial share of 31.5% in the application of refrigeration oil market, reflecting their extensive usage in both residential and commercial sectors. Proper lubrication with refrigeration oil is essential for the efficient and reliable operation of refrigeration systems in these appliances.

The USA is expected to hold a prominent value share of 15.3% in the refrigeration oil market in 2022. Ongoing investments and development in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure contribute to the demand for refrigeration systems and refrigeration oil in the country.

Germany is projected to hold around 6.1% of the demand share in the Europe refrigeration oil market. The country’s extensive spending on drug development and the expansion of the healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry contribute to the demand for refrigeration systems and refrigeration oil.

Recent Developments

ExxonMobil, an oil and gas company, and Qatar Energy, a petroleum company, announced in June 2022 that they had signed an agreement to further develop Qatar’s North Field East project, which will increase the country’s annual LNG capacity from 77 million tonnes to 110 million tonnes by 2026.

Shell plc, an oil and gas company, agreed to sell IKAV its 100% stake in Shell Onshore Ventures LLC, which owns a 51.8% stake in Aera Energy LLC, a natural gas and oil exploration and production company, for approximately US$ 2 billion in cash and additional contingent payments based on future oil prices, in September 2022.

Key Companies Profiled

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell Plc

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

MEIWA CORPORATION

CPI Fluid Engineering (Part of The Lubrizol Corporation)

FUCHS Lubricants (Part of FUCHS Petrolub SE)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Performance Chemicals (Division of BASF SE)

Key Segments Covered in the Refrigeration Oil Market Report

By Product Type:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil Polyol Ester Poly Alpha Olefin Alkyl Benzene Polyethylene Glycol Polyvinyl ether Others (Phenol Propoxylate oil)



By Refrigerant Type:

Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC)

Hydro-chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC)

Hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC)

Ammonia

Others

By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Application:

Air Conditioners

Coolers

Chillers

Refrigerators/Freezers

Condensers

Others (Ice Machines etc)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

