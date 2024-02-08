WiFi Extenders Market on Track to Hit US$ 4,714.5 Million by 2033

The global WiFi extenders market is predicted to be valued at US$ 4,714.5 million by 2033, up from US$ 1,737 million in 2023, with a 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Wireless network usage has increased dramatically in the past few years, outnumbering every other product that has gone viral in history. Every house and office now has high-speed wireless internet access. WiFi networks have range constraints, which is where WiFi extenders come into play, aiding to the overall growth of the WiFi extenders industry.

The demand for public WiFi networks has increased, notably for infrastructure, traffic, security, trash, and water management, and this is expected to drive significant growth in WiFi extender sales. The rising deployment of LTE technology in the telecommunications sector is driving the main developments and prospects in the WiFi extenders market. The increased demand for WiFi extenders is also owing to the fact that WiFi extenders are extremely useful in businesses or households where there is just one main wireless connection that has to cover a larger coverage area than the primary router’s capabilities.

Growing initiatives by service providers and device manufacturers to eliminate issues including poor signal quality and slow connectivity are also likely to bode well for the future trends of the WiFi extenders industry. In response to the growth of the telecommunications and network sectors, as well as the introduction of regional competitors, the industry for WiFi extenders has developed in the North American region.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market has grown at a CAGR of 9% during the last five years.

Between 2023 and 2033, sales in India are expected to expand at an excellent 10% CAGR.

In 2023, North America is expected to have a 37% market share for WiFi extenders.

Europe is expected to have a 21% market share for WiFi extenders.

North America is expected to account for 37% of the WiFi extenders’ market revenue in 2023

Competitive Landscape:

With the concept of a WiFi extender being both innovative and valuable, a growing percentage of manufacturers are likely to usher in new trends in the WiFi extenders market.

In June 2022, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd unveiled the MX6-3 AX1800, a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system aimed at larger households. It is an expandable mesh connection that incorporates several Wi-Fi hotspots and flawlessly occupies a 6000 square foot room.

Linksys announced the release of two unique wifi 6 mesh systems in May 2022, with the purpose of offering users maximum wifi efficiency, specifically faraway employees, multimedia streaming, and multi-user gaming.The Linksys Hydra 6 and Linksys Atlas 6 are the company’s most recent entry-level dual-band routers, as well as one of the most economical variants.

Leading Key Players:

NETGEAR

LINKSYS (Belkin International Inc.)

LTERIVER

D-Link Corporation

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Amped Wireless

Zyxel Communications Corp.

Hawking Technologies Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Asustec Computer Inc.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global WiFi extenders market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (single band, dual band), end use (residential, commercial (small-medium enterprises, retail, hospitals, government institutions, others)), and region.

