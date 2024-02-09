North America’s Diaphragm Pumps Market Dominance Projected | Future Market Insights,Inc.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —Diaphragm pump sales are anticipated to rise at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. By 2023, the market is expected to be valued US$ 5.13 billion, and by 2033, its market share is expected to reach US$ 9.55 billion.

Moreover, the operating cost of air-operated double diaphragm pump is relatively higher as compared to that of conventional electric drive pumps, this is another factor that is expected to have an adverse impact on the growth of the diaphragm pumps market. The efficiency of larger diaphragm pumps is reported to be relatively lower. Furthermore, the problem of pulsation is also associated with diaphragm pumps, causing vibration in diaphragm pumps, thus limiting their application in certain areas.

The introduction of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for the transport of liquids containing large solids without the utilization of electricity is expected to drive the growth of the diaphragm pump market. In many offshore drilling applications diaphragm pumps are well suited to transport toxic and corrosive fluids without leakage, this tends to promote the growth of the diaphragm pumps market during the forecast period.

Diaphragm pumps mainly consist of a reciprocating diaphragm made up of rubber or other polymeric materials and check valves which control the incoming and outgoing fluid. Moreover, selection of a suitable diaphragm material according to the application is the most important factor for longer life of diaphragm pumps.

Developments in double diaphragm pumps have led to introduction of high speed and high pressure Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps in the market. These AODD pumps find applications in construction and chemical industries.

Diaphragm Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Construction industry, especially in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness steady growth during the assessment period. This is thus expected to in turn drive the growth of diaphragm pumps market in Asia Pacific region. Increasing awareness about clean drinking water and increasing construction spending is expected to drive growth of diaphragm pumps market during forecast period. Anticipated steady growth in demand for oil and natural gas is expected to result in steady growth the market across developing regions of the globe.

Diaphragm Pumps Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global diaphragm pumps market are:

Graco Inc.

Dover Corporation

Tapflo AB

Seepex GmbH

Verder Group

Flowserve Corporation

IDEX Corporation

Xylem Inc.

SPX Flow Technology AB

LEWA GmbH

Yamada Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

Diaphragm Pumps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use industries, global Diaphragm pumps market can be segmented into:

Construction Industry

Chemicals and petrochemicals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food and beverages industry

Printing and Packaging industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

On the basis of operation, global Diaphragm pumps market can be segmented into:

Single Diaphragm Pumps

Double Diaphragm Pumps

On the basis of Application, global Diaphragm pumps market can be segmented into:

Dewatering Pumps

Filter Press pumps

Fluid transfer pumps

Metering and dispensing Pumps

On the basis of mechanism, global Diaphragm pumps market can be segmented into:

Air operated

Electrically operated

