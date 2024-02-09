Adhesives Industry 2023-2030: Challenges and Strategies for Success

Adhesives Industry | Forecast 2030

Adhesives Industry Data Book – Packaging Adhesives, Construction Adhesives, Wood Adhesives, Medical Adhesives, Automotive Adhesives and Other Adhesives Market

The economic value generated by the adhesives industry was estimated at approximately USD 111.58 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of basic adhesives categories namely, packaging adhesives, construction adhesives, wood adhesives, medical adhesives, automotive adhesives, and other adhesives.

The global adhesives market has witnessed remarkable growth in the recent past due to technological advancements, increasing demand from various industries, environmental concerns, and cost and performance benefits. The development of specialized adhesives, the focus on sustainability, and the adoption of adhesives in emerging sectors like electronics and healthcare are driving the expansion of the market. As industries continue to seek innovative and efficient bonding solutions, the adhesives market is expected to grow further in the coming years.

Access the Global Adhesives Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Adhesives Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Adhesives Industry 19,905 Kilotons in 2022 5.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Packaging Adhesives Market 4,806.5 Kilotons in 2022 5.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Construction Adhesives Market 3,151.4 Kilotons in 2022 4.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Wood Adhesives Market 2,538.3 Kilotons in 2022 4.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Medical Adhesives Market 1,863.4 Kilotons in 2022 7.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Automotive Adhesives Market 1,472.1 Kilotons in 2022 4.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Other Adhesives Market 6,074.2 Kilotons in 2022 4.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Packaging Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global packaging adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.82 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand from packaged food & beverages industry.

The increasing consumer demand for packaged food products is expected to fuel the market growth. The packaged food offers extended shelf life at ambient temperatures which makes easy and convenient consumption. Flexible packaging is gaining popularity in packaged food industry and increasing use of adhesives in its manufacturing is predicted to propel the market over the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Adhesives Industry Data Book – Packaging Adhesives, Construction Adhesives, Wood Adhesives, Medical Adhesives, Automotive Adhesives and Other Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Construction Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global construction adhesive market size is expected to reach USD 14.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The emergence of COVID-19 affected the construction industry around the world in 2020, and its impact continued in 2021 and 2022 as well in certain countries.

Construction represents close to a 13% share of the global GDP. Thus, a short impact on the sector affects the materials demand, thereby reducing the growth of the market. Most of the construction sites during the first half of 2020 faced numerous challenges associated with operations and supply chains. However, the market started recovering in 2021. Construction spending on infrastructure projects is likely to rise in 2022, on account of the passage of public and private investments.

Wood Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global wood adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.52 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand from engineered wood-based panel manufacturers is a significant driver of the market.

Adhesives are a preferred choice for binding wood strips, chips, fibers, strands, and veneers for manufacturing engineered wood-based panels such as plywood, particle board, oriented strand board, medium density fiberboard, and high density fiberboards. Increasing population and rapid urbanization accompanied with the government efforts to boost residential construction are likely to propel the demand for wood-based panels, which in turn is expected to support the market growth.

Medical Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global medical adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.00 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand from internal medical application is predicted to drive the industry growth. Another significant driver of the industry is the rising penetration of transdermal patches. Transdermal patch is used to deliver drug directly to the blood stream through the skin. Transdermal patch is an efficient drug delivery mechanism, because the adhesive that sticks the substrate to the skin, regulates the rate at which the drug enters the patient’s body. This is a more effective method of drug delivery as compared to a high ingestion dosage which is consequently discharged out of the body by the liver.

The U.S., UK, Germany, and China, were among the largest consumers of the product owing to the significant technological development in the healthcare industry. Continuous R&D efforts by prominent players in these countries to develop non-irritable adhesives for soft skin as well as hemostatic products for internal medical application is likely to propel medical adhesive market growth.

Automotive Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and shifting preference of consumers toward sustainable adhesives are projected to favor the market growth.

The usage of adhesives helps in reduction of weight of vehicles, which further boosts the fuel efficiency and overall performance of vehicles. This has resulted in rapid adoption of adhesives over mechanical fasteners in automotive industry. Also, they are increasingly being used in electric vehicles, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth further.

Go through the table of content of Adhesives Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Insights

The adhesives market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry that offers a wide range of adhesive solutions for various applications. To gain a competitive edge in this market, companies need to stay abreast of industry trends, customer demands, and technological advancements. Companies involved in the manufacturing of adhesives, such as Henkel, 3M, and H.B. Fuller, procure raw materials from chemical manufacturers. Owing to this, a moderate level of integration exists in the value chain. The operations of some of the major chemical companies such as Dow are forward integrated, as they are capable of producing raw materials and processed adhesive products. Key manufacturers in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Dow, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd. & Co. KGaA, Avery Denison Corporation, Huntsman, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter