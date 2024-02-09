Ceramics Market 2023-2030: Technological Advancements and Innovations

Ceramics Industry | Forecast 2030

Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market

The economic value generated by the ceramics industry was estimated at approximately USD 239.53 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of ceramics products, including traditional ceramics and advanced ceramics.

The growth of the ceramics industry is driven by the increasing consumption of ceramics-based products in a wide range of end-use industries such as construction, electronics & electrical, aerospace, automotive, daily use, and medical. Increasing investment in luxury hotels, restaurants, resorts, and villas is increasing the consumption of ceramics to increase the aesthetic appeal of the property, which is anticipated to drive the market growth across the forecast period.

Ceramics Instruments Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Ceramics Industry USD 239.53 billion in 2022 5.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Traditional Ceramics Market Size USD 136.66 billion in 2022 4.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Advanced Ceramics Market Size USD 102.87 billion in 2022 5.6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Access the Global Ceramics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Traditional Ceramic Market Growth & Trends

The global traditional ceramic market is expected to reach USD 200.53 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Rising investment in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings is expected to increase the demand for traditional ceramics across the forecast period.

Traditional ceramic products, such as tiles, including flooring, wall covering, roofing, facades, and decorative elements find diverse applications in residential and non-residential buildings. Offices, homes, and hotels favor ceramic tiles due to their durability, ease of maintenance, and ability to enhance the overall aesthetics of the space.

Additionally, restaurants worldwide increasingly incorporate modern architecture in their upgrades and new constructions, leading to a substantial demand for traditional ceramic products to achieve a visually appealing and sophisticated ambiance for their properties. For instance, in August 2022, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in the UAE announced that it is planning to increase hotel rooms to up to 12,747 across 50 hotels and resorts in the next five years.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Advanced Ceramics Market Growth & Trends

The global advanced ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 147.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for high-performing lightweight materials in industries such as telecom, automotive, aerospace, and medical is propelling the market growth.

Advanced ceramics, also referred to as engineered or technical ceramics, are developed to withstand harsh environments. They are manufactured from high-purity and inorganic compounds. They can be differentiated from traditional ceramics based on their raw materials, structures, manufacturing processes, and functionalities.

The global demand for advanced ceramics is increasing owing to their enhanced characteristics. These are used for developing specialized components with improved mechanical and physical properties for use in different industries based on their requirements. They are used for manufacturing 3D printed components, solid oxide fuel cells, piezoelectric ceramics, multi-component ceramic slurries, ceramic tapes, and ceramic fiber composites.

Go through the table of content of Ceramics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Insights

The participation of numerous manufacturers characterizes the global ceramics market, focused on developing ceramic products. These prominent companies compete against one another based on elements like product quality and cost. The Players participating in this market consistently develop new products to keep ahead of their rivals, which distinguishes the ceramics market globally. For instance, CeramTec GmbH introduced the AIN HP, a relatively new high-performance substrate, in May 2022. This ceramic substrate is perfect for use in the manufacturing of power converters for rail vehicle production.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter