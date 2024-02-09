Fuel Cell for Stationary Power Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Targeting US$ 5,676.8 Million Valuation by 2033, Driven by Strong 11.1% CAGR

The global fuel cell for stationary power market predicts Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% projected throughout the forecast period. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a substantial valuation of US$5,676.8 million, representing a significant leap from its 2023 valuation of US$1,981.4 million. This remarkable ascent underscores the pivotal role of fuel cell technology in revolutionizing and enhancing clean and efficient power generation.

A key driving force behind the widespread adoption of stationary hydrogen fuel cells is the rapid decline in the cost of this transformative technology. Rigorous efforts in research and development, coupled with the realization of economies of scale, have led to a substantial reduction in the production cost of fuel cells. This newfound cost-effectiveness has rendered fuel cell systems increasingly competitive with traditional energy sources, thereby facilitating their seamless integration into various stationary power applications.

Key Insights from FMI’s Analysis of Fuel Cells for Stationary Power Market:

The United States is poised to dominate the fuel cells for stationary power market with a projected 21.7% market share in 2023.

Germany is anticipated to secure a significant market share of 5.8% in the fuel cell for stationary power industry in 2023.

Japan is expected to capture a substantial market share of 4.2%.

Australia’s foothold in the fuel cell for stationary power market is predicted to reach 0.7% by 2023.

Asian nations, including China and India, are projected to showcase robust growth, with expected CAGRs of 13.2% and 12.6%, respectively, in the coming years.

The United Kingdom is set to experience steady expansion with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

According to FMI’s research, the top device segment, ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW, is anticipated to capture a substantial value share of 42.2% in 2023.

The commercial end-use segment is forecasted to account for a significant value share of 40.6% in 2023.

Driving Factors for Fuel Cell for Stationary Power Market Growth:

The expansion of the fuel cell for stationary power market is set to be propelled by an enhanced array of products catering to short-term supply needs across tetra networks, telecommunication base stations, and data centers. Industry players are fervently focused on innovation, driving the creation of novel solutions.

Regional Catalysts Fueling Market Expansion:

In South Korea and Japan, intensive research and development endeavors targeting efficient power generation and transmission solutions are poised to drive the decarbonization of the energy sector. Robust government funding initiatives, coupled with a surge in large- and small-scale stationary fuel cell deployments, are anticipated to fortify regional growth. For instance, South Korea’s government has outlined ambitious plans to introduce approximately 15 GW of utility-scale fuel cells by 2040.

China’s Technological Focus and Policy Impetus:

China’s fuel cell for the stationary power industry is expected to flourish as the government pivots its emphasis toward technological advancements in hydrogen fuel cell applications. In 2021, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) highlighted fuel cell cogeneration as a pivotal hydrogen-energy technology. Furthermore, the rollout of comprehensive state and national-level policies across China is projected to catalyze the expansion of cogeneration technology.

Key Players Operating in the Fuel Cell for Stationary Power Market:

Cummins Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power Inc.

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC.

Bloom Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

SFC Energy AG

Aris Renewable Energy LLC.

Altergy

AFC Energy PLC

General Ltd.

Key Segments:

By Device:

< 3 kW

3 kW to 10 kW

10 kW to 50 kW

> 50 kW

By Application:

Prime power

CHP

Others

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial or Utility

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

