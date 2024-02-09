Countertop Griddle Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Aiming for US$ 3.9 Billion Valuation by 2033, Fueled by a Steady 4.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The countertop griddle market is driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% projected throughout the forecast period. With a current valuation of US$2.4 billion in 2023, the market solidifies its position as a major player, with industry analysts forecasting a remarkable valuation of US$3.9 billion by 2033, signaling a promising future for the industry.

Beyond the enticing allure of griddles, it is the infusion of regional flavors and culinary preferences that adds a distinctive flavor to the culinary landscape. The Asia Pacific region, emerging as the fastest-growing market for countertop griddles, is capturing the culinary spotlight with fervor. Embracing a dynamic culinary culture that encompasses a diverse array of cooking techniques, this region is driving a flavorful revolution, shaping the trajectory of the countertop griddle market.

The demand for countertop griddles is rising as they are more practical and convenient to use as they don’t need to be checked for temperature, has charcoal added, or deal with smoke. Additionally, the device offers clients the advantages they desire, such as using countertop griddles at home for patio parties, outdoor barbecues, and other outdoor gatherings.

Countertop griddles are utilized in business settings like hotels and restaurants to prepare many meals and are seeing market expansion due to technological advancements. Different types of griddles, including those that are flat, chrome-finished, grooved, or double-sided, are offered by producers on the market. Additionally, new features connected to electric countertop griddles are anticipated to aid businesses in competing in the international market. For greater productivity in its electric countertop griddles, the Vulcan company, for instance, provides quick recovery, IRX infrared burner technology, and composite griddle plates.

Key Takeaways from Countertop Griddle Market:

By type, the countertop electric griddle segment dominated the market with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By material, the steel segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the countertop griddle market with a share of US$ 1.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The U.K. countertop griddle market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 151.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

China’s countertop griddle market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 262.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Japan’s countertop griddle market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 210.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

South Korea countertop griddle market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 120.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

Players in the market are focusing more on the countertop griddle’s thickness and control type since these factors contribute to operational effectiveness and temperature uniformity. The countertop griddle manufacturers provide several griddle plates with thicknesses of 1 inch, 1 1/2 inches, or more.

Manufacturers on the market provide flat or grooved countertop griddles with polished or chrome-plated surfaces. The flat countertop griddles are primarily used to give dependability and continuous performance. Some manufacturers provide griddles with grooves that create score marks; the extra grease is then directed into a grease trough.

Key Players:

Lang World

Garland Group

Star Manufacturing International

Vulcan

Equipex

Countertop Griddle Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Countertop Electric Griddle

Countertop Gas Griddle

By Application:

Hotel and Restaurant,

Bakery Stores

Other Applications

By Material:

Steel

Rapid Recovery Composite

Chrome

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

