Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry Surges Towards US$ 13.8 Billion by 2028, Propelled by a Robust 6.7% CAGR | FMI

The Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry is witnessing a remarkable trajectory, with anticipated revenue soaring to US$ 9.3 billion in 2022 and projected to reach an impressive US$ 13.8 billion by the end of 2028, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. These insights emerge from the latest comprehensive analysis by [Your Company/Research Institute/Agency], revealing pivotal trends and drivers shaping the global healthcare landscape.

ERT, representing over 63% of the hormone replacement market globally, stands as a cornerstone in the treatment paradigm for various uncommon disorders. The rise in prevalence of these conditions underscores the critical role of enzyme replacement therapy, with medical research anticipated to accelerate this development further.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3167

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry: Regional Insights

With nearly 25%-30% market share, North America dominated the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry in 2017, partly due to the presence of leading market players in the region. In developing regions such as Latin America, advancements in medical facilities are helping the region cope with the healthcare crisis. Medical facilities in Brazil are equivalent to hospitals in the United States, with some even exceeding American standards. Brazil offers everything from large, full-service hospitals to smaller, intimate private clinics.

Brazil has developed into a centre of excellence for healthcare in Latin America, with major universities that support research, teaching and training of medical professionals. Western Europe is the second largest market globally and is expected to be valued at US$ 2,893.2 Mn by 2028, with France, Italy and Spain projected to witness significant growth rates. Japan is expected to be the third largest market for enzyme replacement therapy.

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry: Segmentation & Forecast

The Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry has been segmented based on therapeutic condition, route of administration, distribution channel and region. Therapeutic conditions in the enzyme replacement therapy markets include Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency and others.

Globally, the mucopolysaccharidosis therapeutic condition is the most attractive segment. The injectable segment remains the most lucrative route of administration in the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry. Among all distribution channels for enzyme replacement therapy, speciality treatment pharmacies are expected to be the most lucrative, followed by hospital pharmacies.

Key Research Findings

Enzyme replacement therapy is used in the treatment of rare diseases and the global market is projected to create incremental opportunity of US$ 6,448.3 Mn between 2022 and 2028

When compared to other established markets such as North America, the enzyme replacement therapy markets in Japan and Western Europe are expected to witness fast and steady growth, partly due to the increasing governmental support and growing demand for enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of rare diseases.

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-3167

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry: Competitive Landscape

Sanofi S.A. (Genzyme Corporation)

Shire plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Allergan plc.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Pompe Disease Treatment Market Is a type of treatment for certain genetic diseases that are caused by a deficiency in a specific enzyme. This therapy involves administering the missing enzyme to the patient, usually through intravenous infusion.

Key Segments of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry Survey

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry by Therapeutic Condition:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Fabry Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Gaucher Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis MPS I MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) MPS IVA (Morquio Syndrome, Type A) MPS VI (Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome) MPS VII (Sly Syndrome)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Pompe Disease

Enzyme Replacement Therapy for Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency

Others

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry by Route of Administration:

Oral Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Injectable Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Treatment Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Click Here To Buy Your Detailed Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3167

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube