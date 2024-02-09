Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry on Track to Hit US$ 2,713.7 Million by 2026, Fueled by a Strong 6.1% CAGR | FMI

The Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is poised for substantial growth, as per the latest market intelligence released by Future Market Insights (FMI). Over the forecast period of 2018-2026, FMI projects a robust 6.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), with the global market expected to achieve an impressive valuation of US$ 2,713.7 million by 2026.

The surge in demand for digital radiography detectors can be attributed to the escalating number of radiography tests conducted worldwide annually. Key market players have played a pivotal role by introducing state-of-the-art imaging equipment, further fueling the industry’s expansion. Among these advancements, direct flat panel detectors are gaining significant adoption, contributing to the overall growth trajectory.

North America and Europe are likely to remain the dominant regions in the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry, attributed to the growing demand for X-ray Detectors and the strong geographical presence of major manufacturers, respectively. Moreover, manufacturers of digital radiography detectors are increasingly focusing on launching products in emerging countries considering an unmet demand for digital radiography detectors and significant dependence on analog (film-based) detectors.

Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry: Key Players

Varex Imaging Corporation Thales Group Agfa-Gevaert N.V Onex Corporation (Carestream Health) FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Analogic Corporation Canon Inc. DRTECH Corporation Hamamatsu Photonics k.k. KONICA MINOLTA INC. Rayence Co. Ltd. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

The global market for digital radiography detectors is highly consolidated, with top players including Varex Imaging Corporation and Trixell holding close to 47% of the total market share. FMI expects key market players to focus on strategic acquisitions and collaboration and emphasis on cost-effective product development, in addition to augmenting investments in product innovations and NPD.

A large number of players in the market are also investing in R&D and the introduction of new products based on proprietary technologies, with a focus on product differentiation. Moreover, shifting preference toward direct digital radiography (DDR) and a-Si detectors would present new market opportunities for emerging players working on innovative product offerings. Furthermore, imaging equipment manufacturers have an opportunity to improve their revenue stream by providing cloud storage services for medical imaging and information management, without scrapping existing Picture Archiving and Communication (PACS).

Promising benefits of using the indirect conversion technique of the digital radiography (DR) technology which involves the use of amorphous silicon (a-Si) photodiodes and cesium iodide (CsI) scintillators for X-ray detection is projected to drive the adoption of digital radiography detectors. The benefits of Si X-ray detectors, mostly used in dental CBCT and orthopedic imaging include lower patient radiation dose, reduced exam time, lower noise, and increased efficiency. More advanced applications in Mammography imaging and breast CT have pushed key players to expand their product offerings, with designs and technologies specific to the aforementioned imaging.

However, the high cost of C-arms compared to traditional X-ray systems could inhibit the adoption of Fluoroscopy Imaging Systems, especially in low and middle-income countries with lower rates of healthcare expenditure. Additionally, new technologies with improved benefits such as improved spatial image resolutions, better image quality owing to lower pixel imaging, and increased cost-benefit ratios are projected to restrict the growth of the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry.

The Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is segmented based on product type into:

Indirect Flat Panel Detectors

Direct Flat Panel Detectors

Computed radiography (CR) Detectors

Based on the panel size, the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is segmented into:

Large Area Detectors

Small Area Detectors

Based on the modality, the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is segmented into:

Portable Detectors

Fixed Detectors

Based on the module type, the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is segmented into:

Digital X-ray Systems

Retrofit X-ray Systems

Based on regions, the Global Digital Radiography Detectors Industry is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



