Unveiling Future Prospects: MES Market’s Remarkable Journey to Reach US$ 61.8 Billion by 2033

The global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is likely to be valued at US$ 18.2 billion in 2023. The increasing application of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in end-use industries is driving market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 61.8 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2033

The increasing demand for operational efficiency, automation, and digitization in manufacturing industries to optimize their production processes, improve quality, and reduce costs, are expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for manufacturing execution systems (MES) from various industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and consumer packed goods, are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Innovations in technology such as big data, cloud computing, and IoT have propelled the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market. Manufacturing execution systems provide real-time visibility and actionable insights into production processes for manufacturers.

MES systems play a crucial role in integrating and optimizing manufacturing operations, facilitating the use of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the manufacturing execution system market due to the increasing industrialization and ongoing development of manufacturing sites in nations like India & China The manufacturing execution system market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for MES system with real-time analytical capacity.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

From 2018 to 2022, the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market demand expanded at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Based on components, the software segment accounts for a CAGR of 12.9%.

By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 13.0%.

Asia Pacific is an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in this market are:

ABB Ltd.

Aptean, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Applied Materials, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Few others

Rockwell Automation provides the FactoryTalk Production Centre MES, which helps manufacturers streamline production operations, enforce quality control, and track performance in real-time.

In October 2022 , Aptean announced its acquisition of Frontex BV, a leading provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and over a dozen other countries across the globe.

Aptean announced its acquisition of Frontex BV, a leading provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and over a dozen other countries across the globe. Honeywell offers the Uniformance® Suite MES, which combines real-time process data, analytics, and reporting to improve manufacturing efficiency and decision-making.

Schneider Electric offers the EcoStruxure™ Manufacturing Execution System, which integrates with other plant systems to provide real-time visibility into production, quality, and energy management.

Know More about What this Market Report Covers:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market, the market is segmented based on component, deployment, and end-use across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in this Industry:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

On-Demand

Hybrid

By End-Use:

Automotive

Aerospace &Defence

Healthcare

Oil &Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Consumer Packaged Good

Others

By Region:

North American

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

