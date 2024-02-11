Lucintel Forecasts Microsphere Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Microsphere Market is projected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030 from $4.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for higher efficiency and lightweight materials and superior structural and enhanced properties of microsphere over conventional fillers.

Browse 142 figures / charts and 114 tables in this 253 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in microsphere market by end use industry (composites, medical technology, life sciences and biotechnology, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, and others), product type (hollow microsphere and solid microsphere), material (glass microspheres, polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres, fly ash microspheres, metallic microspheres, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Composites market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the microsphere market is segmented into composites, medical technology, life sciences and biotechnology, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the composites market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in building and construction applications.

“Within the microsphere market, the glass microsphere segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the glass microsphere segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to it provide lower viscosity, high melting point, and higher chemical resistance than other types of microspheres.

“North America will dominate the microsphere market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to the ease of supply considering the presence of established players and extreme interest for superior quality products among consumer.

Major players of microsphere market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Potters Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., Trelleborg AB, Chase Corporation, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Momentive, Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigmund Lindner are among the major microsphere providers.

