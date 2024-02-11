Lucintel Forecasts Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market to Reach $340.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the lithium-ion battery binder market is projected to reach an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030 from $107.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as an alternative to conventional batteries, and rising preference for electric battery based vehicles among customers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in lithium-ion battery binder market by product type (anode binders and cathode binders), material (lithium iron phosphate, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium titanate oxide, and others), battery chemistry (polyvinylidene fluoride, carboxymethyl cellulose, polymethyl methacrylate, styrene butadiene copolymer, and others), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, energy storage, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Anode market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the lithium-ion battery binder market is segmented into anode binders and cathode binders. Lucintel forecasts that the anode market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant usage of lithium-ion binders to improve battery performance.

“Within the lithium-ion battery binder market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high use of lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles because of their low weight and low maintenance requirements.

“Asia pacific will dominate the lithium-ion battery binder market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the extensive demand for lithium-ion batteries in various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and data centers, in the region.

Major players of lithium-ion battery binder market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Arkema, Solvay, LG Chem, ENEOS Corporation, and Zeon are among the major lithium-ion battery binder providers.

