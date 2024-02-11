Lucintel Forecasts Facial Cleanser Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Facial Cleanser Market is projected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2030 from $10.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in facial cleanser market by end use (personal use and commercial use), product type (foam type, no foam type, solvent based, and collagen type), product form (cream, oil, liquid, and others), skin characteristics (oily skin, dry skin, mixed skin, and sensitive skin), gender (female and male) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that personal use will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of customers on skincare.

Foam type facial cleanser will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

Download sample by clicking on Facial Cleanser Market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing population, increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Major players of facial cleanser market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L’Oreal S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corporation, Shiseido Group Companies, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Amore Pacific Corporation, Clarins Group, Avon Products Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Coty, Inc., Caudalie, FANCL Corporation are among the major facial cleanser providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056