Lucintel Forecasts ASIC Chip Market to Reach $40.7 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the ASIC Chip Market is projected to reach an estimated $40.7 billion by 2028 from $27.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing advancement in chip technology, rising demand for customizable ICs, and growing usage in consumer electronic devices.

Browse 96 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 182 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ASIC chip market by type (semi-based custom, programmable logic device, and full custom), end use industry (data processing system, consumer electronics, telecommunication system, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Semi-based custom market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the ASIC chip market is segmented into the data processing, consumer electronics, telecommunication system, industrial, and other industries. Lucintel forecasts that the semi-based custom market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its cost effectiveness, reduced risk, and time saving properties.

“Within the ASIC chip market, the telecommunication system segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the telecommunication system segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand from various telephone landline networks, mobile networks, and cable TV networks.

“Asia pacific will dominate the ASIC chip market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.

Major players of ASIC chip market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AMD, ON Semiconductor Corporation, TSMC, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Samsung, Bitmain Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products are among the major ASIC chip providers.

