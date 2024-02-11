Lucintel Forecasts Antimicrobial Coating Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Antimicrobial Coating Market is projected to reach an estimated $7.7 billion by 2030 from $4.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing concern about health and hygiene and growing demand of antimicrobial coatings in building and construction, medical, and food & beverages industries.

Browse 93 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimicrobial coating market by resin type (acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy and others), end use industry (building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile and others), biocides type (silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Silver market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on biocides type, the antimicrobial coating market is segmented into silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silver market is expected to remain the largest segment due to it’s better antimicrobial properties.

“Within the antimicrobial coating market, the building & construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the building & construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in HVAC systems and growing health concern.

“North America will dominate the antimicrobial coating market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high standards of living and increasing awareness regarding healthcare in this region.

Major players of antimicrobial coating market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Akzo Nobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, BASF are among the major antimicrobial coating providers.

