Lucintel Forecasts Antimony Trioxide Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Antimony Trioxide Market is projected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 from $2.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability and growth in end use industries such as construction and electrical & electronics.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 109 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimony trioxide market by application (plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), function (synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Catalyst market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on function, the antimony trioxide market is segmented into synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the catalyst market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand of PET plastics and films in the packaging industry.

“Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for flame retardants in various applications to increase the efficiency of the halogenated flame retardant and reduce the flammability of polymers, wires & cables, and plastics.

“Asia pacific will dominate the antimony trioxide market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.

Major players of antimony trioxide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine NV, Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., Jiefu Corporation., Penox, Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd., Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd., Gredmann Group, Chemico Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are among the major antimony trioxide providers.

