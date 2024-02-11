Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Projected to Reach US$ 1488.74 Billion by 2033

The global ready-mix concrete market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase from over US$ 696.2 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$ 1488.74 billion by 2033, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating demand for swift construction solutions spanning residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. As the need for efficient building materials intensifies, ready-mix concrete emerges as a key enabler, meeting the demands of modern construction practices and fueling market expansion worldwide.

The advantages of ready-mix construction, including cost savings on labor and site supervision, as well as simplified pouring techniques, are likely to attract a larger consumer base in the near future. Moreover, the construction industry’s rising investments in countries like Mexico, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea are expected to contribute to the growing demand.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8592

Ready-mix concrete is being increasingly embraced for various construction applications, including manufacturing facilities, residential and commercial buildings, power generation facilities, and road construction. The growth of infrastructure sectors worldwide, combined with rapid urbanization, is the key factor expected to drive industry expansion in the foreseeable future.

The market expansion is propelled by the growth of the construction industry, driven by increased income in both developed and developing nations. This surge in income has led to a higher demand for concrete, as more structures and housing projects are being built. The construction industry is undergoing significant transformations due to rapid economic growth, with a growing preference for ready-mix concrete due to its convenience and quick application. Primary market drivers include China, India, Japan, and other Asian countries, where population growth fuels the demand for residential buildings.

The shift of industrialization from western regions to the Asia-Pacific directly supports the construction industry’s development, leading to the expansion of the ready-mix concrete market. Furthermore, urbanization contributes to the growth of infrastructure facilities, playing a crucial role in the market’s expansion.

Government-led modernization efforts in developing countries, aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps, improving education and healthcare systems, and enhancing sanitation and water standards, serve as a significant driver for growth. These initiatives highlight the emphasis placed by respective governments on strengthening sustainable mining solutions and advancing technology, productivity, and safety measures.

Key Takeaways

The market in the United States is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate over 38.7% market share by end of 2023.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By product type, the infrastructural construction segment is expected to generate demand with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization and construction activities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period- comments an FMI Analyst

Request the Complete Report Methodology for Exclusive Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-8592

Competitive Landscape

The market for ready-mix concrete is characterized by intense competition, as notable industry players are making significant investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Some recent developments in the ready-mix concrete market are:

In September 2022, the Adani Group acquired Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd from Holcim India for approximately USD 6.50 billion.

In March 2022, ACC Limited unveiled ACC Airium, an innovative climate control concrete system designed for thermal insulation.

Lafarge Algeria introduced Chamil reduced CO2 cement in September 2022, featuring locally sourced clay and ferrous materials.

Ramco Cements launched its fifth manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh in September 2022, expanding its reach to customers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

ACC Limited launched four new ready-mix concrete products in April 2021: ACC thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete, ECOPact, and ACC ADMIX.

Key Companies Profiled

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Vicat SA

Ultra Tech Cement Limited

Lafarge

ACC Limited

Barney & Dickenson, Inc.

SIKA Group

Heidelberg Cement

Holcim Ltd.

Italcementi Group

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8592

Key Segments Profiled in the Ready-mix Concrete Market Survey

By Production:

On-Site

Off-Site

By Product Type:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructural

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube