Lucintel Forecasts Waterproofing Membrane Market to Reach $36.6 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Waterproofing Membrane Market is projected to reach an estimated $36.6 billion by 2030 from $27.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by cost-effectiveness and efficiency of waterproofing membranes, supportive government policies related to public infrastructure growth across the globe, and growing population that is leading to increased residential construction projects.

Browse 171 figures / charts and 163 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in waterproofing membrane market by material (modified bitumen, PVC, polyurethane, TPO, EPDM, and others), application (roofing and walls, building structures, water and waste water management, landfills and tunnels, and others), form (liquid applied and sheet based), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Roofing and wall market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the waterproofing membrane market is segmented into roofing and walls, building structures, water and waste water management, landfills and tunnels, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the roofing and wall market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increased demand for single ply roofing, growing energy efficient roofing solutions, and the increasing retrofit market in Europe and North America.

“Within the waterproofing membrane market, the EPDM segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the EPDM segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from building structure and roofing and wall applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the waterproofing membrane market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to an increase in demand in developing countries, coupled with the growing preference for synthetic waterproofing membrane products in roofing applications.

Major players of waterproofing membrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, SIKA AG, Johns Manville, Paul Bauder, Fosroc, Mapei, GAF Materials Corporation, Saint-Gobain, DOW Chemical are among the major waterproofing membrane providers.

