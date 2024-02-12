Switchgear Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028

The global switchgear market is projected to reach $148.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028. The growth of switchgear market is driven by increasing demand for electricity, growing implementation of smart grid technology, and continuing investment in upgrading transmission and distribution systems.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of digital switchgear and growing focus on eco-efficient switchgear.

Based on product type, the switchgear market is segmented into other low voltage switchgear, metal enclosed & metal clad, MCCB, fuse, power circuit breaker, and other medium & high voltage switchgear. The low voltage switchgear segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing construction activities and renewable energy installations.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing electricity demand due to growing population, economic expansion, urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for switchgear.

Key Players in the switchgear market are ABB Ltd., General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton, Alstom SA, Schneider Electric, Havells India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

