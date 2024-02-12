Lucintel Forecasts Supercapacitor Market to Reach $0.7 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the supercapacitor market is projected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2028 from $0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing production of electrical vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and superior properties of supercapacitors, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization, as compared to conventional power storage devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in supercapacitor market by product type (double layered capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors), module (less than 25V, 25-100V, and above 100V), end use industry (transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Double layer capacitors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the supercapacitor market is segmented into double layer capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors. Lucintel forecasts that the double layer capacitors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of double layer capacitors in regenerative braking systems of electric vehicles.

“Within the supercapacitor market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for supercapacitors in electric vehicles due to the need for fuel efficiency, power stabilization, enhanced vehicle performance, and extended long life expectancy.

“Asia pacific will dominate the supercapacitor market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for supercapacitors in automotive, wind, solar, and consumer electronics industries, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Major players of supercapacitor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. UCAP Power, Panasonic, CAP XX Limited, Skeleton Technologies, LS Mtron, Nippon Chemi-Con, AVX, Korchip Corporation, and Seiko Instrument are among the major supercapacitor providers.

