PVC Roofing Membrane Market is expected to reach $2.3 Billion by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that PVC roofing membrane provides attractive opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The PVC roofing membrane market is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2%. In this market, mechanically attached is the largest segment by installation type, whereas commercial is largest by end use industry.

Based on installation type, the PVC roofing membrane market is segmented into mechanically attached, ballasted, fully adhered, and others. The mechanically attached segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its low cost and ease of installation.

72 – Tables

92 – Figures

160 – Pages

The PVC Roofing Membrane Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering PVC roofing membrane include Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Duro-Last Inc., GAF Materials, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Sika AG, Godfrey Roofing Inc., SOPREMA Group, Fatra, AS, Technonicol, Alwitra, Protan, BAUDER, FLACHDACH, RENOLIT, Imper, and Polyglass.

