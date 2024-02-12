Lucintel Forecasts PE Geomembrane Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the PE geomembrane market is projected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2028 from $2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by construction and mining sectors, increase in environmental pollution, and government regulations for waste management.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PE geomembrane market by raw material (HDPE and, LDPE and LLDPE), application (waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel and civil construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“HDPE market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on raw material, the PE geomembrane market is segmented into HDPE and, LDPE and LLDPE. Lucintel forecasts that the HDPE market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its resistance to various solvents.

“Within the PE geomembrane market, the waste management segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the waste management segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage as caps and floating covers on leachate ponds.

“North America will dominate the PE geomembrane market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rising awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors.

Major players of PE geomembrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Solmax, AGRU America, Atarfil, Plastika Kritis, Raven Industries are among the major PE geomembrane providers.

