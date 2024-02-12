Lucintel Forecasts Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Film Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Film Market is projected to reach an estimated $38.5 billion by 2028 from $28.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for flexible packaging and growth in the flat panel display market.

Browse 135 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 193 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film market by thickness (thin and thick), end use industry (packaging, industrial, electrical and electronics, magnetic media, and imaging), function (barrier, safety, decorative, microporous, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Thin film market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on thickness, the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film market is segmented into thin and thick. Lucintel forecasts that the thin film market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in the food and pharmaceutical packaging markets.

“Within the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film market, the packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging.

“Asia pacific will dominate the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in flexible packaging and increasing demand for flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and solar back sheets.

Major players of biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mitsubishi Plastics, Toray, DuPont Teijin Films, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Uflex Limited, Aj Plast, and Kolon are among the major biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film providers.

