Dive Computer Market Set to Exceed US$ 1,109.3 Million by 2032 | FMI

The global dive computer market is anticipated to develop at a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, valued at US$ 634.7 million in 2022 and US$ 1,109.3 million by 2032. The market share of dive computers in the worldwide dive equipment market ranges from 21% to 26%.

Further, numerous dive computer firms are concentrating on innovation and expanding their portfolios in order to improve market penetration.

They are also offering several diving computer devices based on their featured characteristics, such as depth measurement, time locater, ascent rate, previous dive information, low battery warning and enriched air compatible feature.

Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8102

For instance, leading manufacturer of dive instruments ‘Suunto’ has made a partnership with Swedish start-up company ‘3ngage’, to manufacture a 3-Dimension diving computer products which is very useful for all types of divers and helps to measure depth and time in water.

Further, companies have the opportunity to motivate consumers to pay more for brands, products, and other company services after developing new diving computer technologies and products and focusing on premiumization.

Consumers prefer to pay a high value for a product with advanced and unique features, therefore many firms begin to follow this trend and heavily spend in research and development in order to create and invent new goods and make them a premium product at a competitive price.

Key Takeaways from the Dive Computer Market Study

In terms of mode of sales channel, direct sales has the most market share and is expected to be the fastest expanding sales channel.

In terms of product type, wrist dive computer is expected to be witness fastest growth over the upcoming decade.

AMOLED display type is the most preferred dive computer in the market.

“Leading manufacturers in the global diving computer market are increasing their R&D efforts in order to extend their product range and improve technology. Also, leading businesses are focusing on new potential markets in order to grow their consumer base and establish a stronger global presence, “Says an FMI analyst.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-8102

Who is winning?

Leading dive computer manufacturer are focusing on aggressive promotional techniques, commercials, and new product launches to boost dive computer sales growth globally.

Major players present in the dive computer market are Garmin Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Aqua Lung International, Poseidon Diving System AB, Suunto Oy, Mares, Oceanic, Shearwater Research Inc., Sherwood Scuba LLC., and Atomic Aquatics among others.

Global Dive Computer Market by Category

By Product Type:

Wrist Dive Computers

Console Dive Computers

Air Integrated Dive Computers

Others

By Display Type:

AMOLED Display

MIP Display

By End User:

Beginner/ New Diver

Casual Diver

Active Diver

Advanced/ Professional Diver

By Price Range:

High Range

Mid– range

Low Range

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube