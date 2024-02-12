Industrial Gas Stove Market Targets Impressive US$ 12.25 Billion Valuation by 2033, Sustaining Steady 3.3% CAGR, According to FMI Projections

The industrial gas stove market, is guided by a consistent and moderate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033, as per insightful projections by FMI. This steadfast trajectory sets the stage for an impressive journey, with the market’s value forecasted to rise from the current US$ 8.86 billion in 2023 to a notable US$ 12.25 billion by 2033.

Industrial gas stoves have solidified their position as indispensable tools within heavy industries. Beyond their status as mere appliances, these stoves serve as the fiery hearts of manufacturing operations, embodying precision in temperature control and fire intensity—a critical necessity for a multitude of industrial processes. Their pivotal role underscores their significance as essential components driving efficiency and accuracy in diverse industrial settings.

Presently, luxury hotels emerge as prominent purchasers within the industrial gas stove market. According to comprehensive research by FMI, the luxury hotel sector anticipates a commendable growth trajectory, poised at a notable CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast duration. The integration of heavy load sharing burners within industrial gas stoves has proven advantageous for stakeholders engaged in the luxury hotel industry, effectively streamlining operational expenses.

Furthermore, the utilization of stainless steel in the fabrication of industrial gas stoves offers an additional advantage, mitigating the need for extensive maintenance due to their inherently non-greasy properties. This attribute is anticipated to amplify the demand for industrial gas stoves over the stipulated forecast period.

Significantly, a prime driver bolstering the industrial gas stove market lies in their ability to expedite cooking processes, thus positioning them as pivotal kitchen appliances. This stems from their inclusion of adaptable thermostat settings, a feature that expedites cooking procedures with seamless precision. This advantageous characteristic holds the potential to substantially elevate the sales of industrial gas stoves within the forecast duration.

Key Highlights:

The industrial gas stove market holds a current valuation of US$ 8856.84 million in 2023.

Anticipated growth is projected to lead the market to a valuation of US$ 12254.11 million by 2033.

The market is set to exhibit a steady CAGR of 3.3% during the period spanning 2023-2033.

In the United States, the industrial gas stove market is presently valued at US$ 2258.49 million in 2023, with an estimated growth at a CAGR of 3.2% across the forecast duration.

The UK market is currently valued at US$ 540.27 million in 2023 and is predicted to experience a robust CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Foreseen for China, the industrial gas stove market is poised to attain a valuation of US$ 1588.35 million by 2033, underpinned by an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast timeframe.

The Japan market holds a valuation of US$ 788.26 million as on 2023, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

The South Korea industrial gas stove market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033, and by 2033, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 531.31 million.

Key Companies Profiled:

ANDRITZ Group,

Baltur S.p.A,

Bloom Engineering,

Wood Group PLC (Foster Wheeler AG),

Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon),

Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd,

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS),

Oilon Group

Key Segments Covered:

By Fuel Type:

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual Fuel

Others

By Automation:

Monoblock

Duoblock

By Burner Type:

Regenerative Burner

High-velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Customized Burner

Flat flame Burner

Line Burner

Others

By Applications:

Boilers

Furnace/Oven/Kiln

Air Heating or Drying

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

