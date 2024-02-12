Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market Set to Reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2033, Driven by 4.8% CAGR and Surging Demand in Cosmetic, Food, and Automotive Sectors

The Global aluminum aerosol cans market is projected to secure a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 7.1 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization, increasing population, changing lifestyle, and rising disposable income propels the market growth. The end-user industries such as industrial, cosmetic & personal care, automotive, and household products are driving the market expansion. The adoption of aluminum aerosol cans to store hair & skincare products, including shampoos, creams, sanitizer, and lotions, are flourishing the industry size.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2165

Food manufacturers are raising the demand for aluminum aerosol cans to store topping cream and foam, driving the market size. Rapidly growing automotive paint, polish, and spray are surging the market expansion. Moreover, raising awareness about hygienic, eco-friendly, and convenient packaging propels industry growth.

The manufacturers adopt innovative technologies to produce premium quality and 100% recyclable aerosol cans. They develop light-weighted, long-lasting, and cost-effective products that are surging market opportunities during the forecast period. The different types and designs of aluminum aerosol cans developed by manufacturers for the aesthetic look bolstered the market size.

Market Innovation:

Nano-Coating Technology:

Innovations in nano-coating technology for aluminum aerosol cans enhance corrosion resistance, extending the shelf life of packaged products and ensuring the cans maintain their integrity even in challenging environments.

Precision Valve Systems:

Advancements in precision valve systems contribute to more accurate and controlled dispensing of aerosol products. This innovation improves user experience, reduces waste, and enhances the overall functionality of aluminum aerosol cans.

Sustainable Materials Integration:

The aluminum aerosol cans market is witnessing innovations in sustainable materials, including recycled and recyclable aluminum. These eco-friendly options align with the growing demand for environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

Smart Packaging Features:

Integration of smart packaging features, such as QR codes and NFC technology, allows for improved traceability, authentication, and consumer engagement. This innovation adds value to aluminum aerosol cans by providing users with additional information and interactive experiences.

Thermoformed Shapes and Designs:

Innovations in thermoforming techniques enable the creation of unique shapes and designs for aluminum aerosol cans. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also optimizes packaging efficiency and differentiation on store shelves.

Request For Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2165

Key Takeaways:

The aluminum aerosol cans industry is expected to register a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2033.

is expected to register a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2033. With a CAGR of 4.8%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.0% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 3.6%, the United Kingdom’s aluminum aerosol cans industry significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

significantly uplifts during the forecast period. The China market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

France market is likely to capture a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033.

Other Key Players in the Market are:

Ball Corporation Crown Holdings, Inc. Alucon PCL CPMC Holdings Ltd Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd. CCL Industries Inc. Nampak Limited China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. BWAY Corporation Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd Linhardt GmbH & Co KG Montebello Packaging Inc Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, the Swiss packaging companies Beiersdorf and Nussbaum announced their new product launched aerosol cans made from 100% recyclable aluminum.

In January 2019, an aluminum aerosol packaging leader Ball Corporation announced its new launch of a 360-degree aerosol Can in Paris. Through this product, the company expands its business portfolio in rigid packaging across the globe.

In March 2021, a leading beverage company Damm achieved ASI (Aluminum Stewardship Initiative) and a Chain of Custody Standard certificate for their cans.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2165

Market by Category

By Capacity Type:

Less than 100 ml

100 to 250 ml

251 to 500 ml

More than 500 ml

By Product Type:

Shaped Wall

Necked In

Straight Wall

By End-use Industry:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Automotive/Industrial

Others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube