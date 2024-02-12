Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market Set to US$ 11.7 billion by 2034, Fueled by Soaring Energy Demands in Emerging Economies

The refinery and petrochemical filtration market is estimated to be worth US$ 5.60 billion in 2024. By 2034, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.7 billion. The adoption of refinery and petrochemical filtration systems in various industries is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2024 to 2034.

The last few decades have experienced a significant rise in the demand for fossil fuels, especially oil and petrochemical products. This demand is fueled by the rise in infrastructural development projects in developing and developed nations, which require refined petrochemical products such as plastic, petrol, and other essential materials crucial for construction. As construction and industrial activities surge globally, the need for refined petrochemicals continues to grow, eventually driving the expansion of the refinery and petrochemical filtration market.

These filters not only find their applications in oil refineries and petrochemical factory units but are also used in energy production. These facilities use petrochemical filtration systems to ensure the purity of fuels and lubricants, optimizing the performance of turbines, generators, and other energy-producing equipment. The demand for efficient oil filtration solutions in European countries already facing an energy crisis has been one of the most significant contributors to the global refinery and petrochemical filtration market.

The demand for efficient refinery and petrochemical filtration systems is growing due to the increasing focus on sustainable energy generation practices. These filtration systems are also utilized in wastewater treatment plants during energy production. By incorporating innovative technologies, like coalesce filters, businesses ensure that they leave little to no carbon footprint during production. As industries across the world seek effective energy-generation methodologies, the significance of refinery and petroleum filtration systems is bound to touch the skies.

“There is a lot of scope for innovations in the refinery and petroleum filtration market. Key players are integrating digital technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring and control of filtration processes to enhance efficiency and reliability in the long term,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market

Coalescer filters are expected to lead the refinery and petrochemical filtration market, with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Refinery and petrochemical filtration for liquid-liquid separation secures a robust market lead, claiming a solid 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

The refinery and petrochemical filtration market in Japan is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 9.30% through 2034.

The refinery and petrochemical filtration market in China is predicted to rise at a whopping 8.60% CAGR through 2034.

The refinery and petrochemical filtration market in the United States has the potential to increase at a CAGR of 7.90% through 2034.

The United Kingdom’s refinery and petrochemical filtration market is predicted to rise by 6.50% CAGR over the forecast period.

The refinery and petrochemical filtration market in Korea is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape in the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market

The refinery and petroleum filtration market is bound to gain a lot of prominence in the coming future due to the rise in energy-producing companies. Companies in this market have already invested billions of dollars in research and development activities. Small companies find it very challenging to survive in this market due to the cut-throat competition and the lack of financial and technical capabilities. Despite these challenges, these companies do bring new perspectives and innovative spirit to the market.

Recent Developments

• Pentair Filtration Solutions successfully concluded the acquisition of Pleatco, a prominent US-based filter company, for an estimated US$ 255 million. This strategic move by Pentair aims to augment its product portfolio and reinforce its global standing in the filtration market.

• In 2022, Parker-Hannifin Corp, a distinguished provider of motion and control technologies, finalized the acquisition of Meggitt PLC, a leading aerospace and defense components manufacturer based in Coventry, U.K., for an approximate value of £6.3 billion.

Key Companies in the Market

3M (USA)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Eaton (Ireland)

Pentair Filtration Solutions, LLC (USA)

Ecolab (USA)

Filtrol (France)

Jun-Shin Machinery Manufacturing (Japan)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany)

WesTech Engineering (USA)

Market Segmentation

By Filter Type:

Coalescer Filter

Liquid-liquid

Liquid-gas

Cartridge Filter

Pleated Cartridge

Depth Cartridge

High Flow Cartridge

Electrostatic Precipitator

Filter Press

Bag Filter

Others

By Application:

Liquid-liquid Separation

Liquid-gas Separation

Others

By End User

By End User Refineries

Petrochemical Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

