Exploring the Expansive Terrain of the Cattle Feed Market: Estimated to Surpass US$ 125.8 Billion by 2032

The global cattle feed market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 125.8 Billion by 2032.

The commercialization of cattle products such as dairy and meat products, as well as the growing population, have benefited the global market. Consumer awareness of the safety of meat and dairy products, as well as their nutritional value, has become a key driver of business growth.

Cattle are divided into two categories: young ruminants and adult ruminants. Depending on the age of the ruminants, amino acids, feed acidifiers, vitamins, feed enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and other supplements are employed. Supplements containing vitamin A and minerals, such as Availa-4 and 20-10 Plus Mineral, are routinely used to improve immune function, reproductive, and vision in cattle, as well as to correct deficiencies. Fodder, legumes, grass, and silage make up the majority of a cattle’s diet.

Moreover, consumer knowledge of illnesses that affect livestock animals, such as foot and mouth disease, has heightened worries about meat quality and safety, prompting the adoption of high-quality feed components. Overlapping demand for main grains like barley, maize, and wheat from other commercial applications including biofuel and food sectors is projected to limit market expansion in the coming years.

However, there has been a significant increase in partnerships and M&A among market participants in recent years, growing brand portfolios, gaining access to regional markets, and providing relevant benefits, all of which are expected to fuel product demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 33% by 2032 end

Due to constant bans on the use of antibiotics in the cattle feeds in Europe, consumers are compelled to opt for substitutes for these antibiotics and direct fed microbials are emerging as better cattle feed additives

Beef cattle segment aids as a key contributor for growth in emerging countries

The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of Cattle Feed, due to which, there was a slowdown in the market. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth with economies providing opportunities and increasing consumer demand for healthy & nutritious feed products

“Mergers and acquisitions are conducted to broaden the product range and achieve a greater market share, and to improve their regional footprint, notably in unorganized markets such as China, Brazil, and India, which is attributable to the growing demand in the next half decade,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of Cattle Feed are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) and Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc. (US) formed a 50-50 joint venture to produce and sell liquid feed supplements for livestock.

Cargill, Incorporated (US) introduced Proviox Breeding at the International Production & Processing Expo, which is a new version of Cargill’s plant-based antioxidant Proviox designed specifically for breeder birds.

Market Segments Covered

Source:

Organic

Conventional

Application:

Agriculture

Industrial

Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

