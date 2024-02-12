Global Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market is forecasted to reach a substantial US$ 5.7 Billion by 2033, according to Future Market Insights

According to study by Future Market Insights, the global clinical chemistry enzymes market growth is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecasted time period. The market value is expected to have grown from US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.7 billion by 2033. At the end of 2022, the market for clinical chemistry enzymes was valued at US$ 3.1 billion, and in 2023, it is expected to rise by 5.3% year over year.

The clinical chemistry enzymes market plays a vital role in the field of clinical diagnostics, facilitating the measurement of various analytes for disease diagnosis, monitoring, and research purposes.

The rising global burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer has led to an increased demand for clinical chemistry testing. Enzymes are crucial components in diagnostic assays for measuring biomarkers associated with these diseases, contributing to market growth.

The shift toward personalized medicine has increased the need for precise and reliable diagnostic tests. Clinical chemistry enzymes play a crucial role in measuring specific biomarkers for personalized treatment decisions. The demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies has contributed to the growth of the clinical chemistry enzymes market.

Key players in the clinical chemistry enzymes market often engage in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios, expand their market presence, and develop innovative enzyme solutions. These collaborations contribute to the overall market growth.

Key Takeaways:

By enzyme type, acid phosphatase – ACP accounts for US$ 411.8 million in 2022. Acid phosphatase is commonly used as a biomarker to assess prostate health.

By application, diagnostics purpose accounts for US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Clinical chemistry enzymes are essential biomarkers used for the early detection and diagnosis of various diseases and medical conditions

Hospitals held more than 35.6% of the global market share in 2022. Hospitals handle a large volume of patients for diagnostic testing on a daily basis

By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022. The increasing frequency of various liver illnesses will drive market expansion in North America.

Market Competition:

The clinical chemistry enzymes market is highly competitive, with key players including Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies are constantly participating conferences, award competition with their products and launching new products to gain a larger market share, with a focus on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the availability of their fully automated analyzers, which are intended primarily for applications involving enzyme assays.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the clinical chemistry enzymes market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global clinical chemistry enzymes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

Key Companies Profiled:

Takara Bio, Inc. Promega Corporation Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Merck KGaA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Creative Enzyme F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Solis BioDyne. Ambliqon A/S. ekf Diagnostics Abbot Sekisui Diagnostics Aldevron Codexis Inc.

Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market Segmentation:

By Enzyme Type:

Acid Phosphatase – ACP

Alanine Amino-Transferase – ALT/GPT

Alkaline Phosphatase – ALP

Aspartate Amino-Transferase – AST/GOT

Cholinesterase – CHE

Creatine Kinase – CK

Creatine Kinase MB – CK-MB

Gamma Glutamyltransferase – GGT

Glutamate Dehydrogenase – GLDH

Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase – HBDH

Lactate Dehydrogenase – LDH

Lipase – LIP

By Application:

Diagnostics Purpose

Therapeutic Purpose

Analytical purpose

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics/Pathology Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

