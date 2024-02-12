Global Dental Matrix Systems Industry is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 449.0 million by 2033

By 2023, the global dental matrix systems industry growth is projected to have grown valuation of US$ 245.4 Million to US$ 449.0 million by 2033. With a value share of around 57.7%, sectional dental matrix systems led the global matrices market in 2022 and are predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The dental industry has been transitioning towards digital solutions, and this also applies to dental matrices. Digital impressions and CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technologies have allowed for more precise and customizable dental matrices, enabling better-fitting restorations and improved patient outcomes.

It can be observed that with the increasing number of dental diseases, the number of dentists is also increasing. Increasing number of dentists leads to an increase in the usage of dental sutures, as cases such as tooth extractions are very common in any dental clinic. Thus, increasing number of dental disorders and dentists have strongly impacted the increased use of dental matrix systems globally. The increasing number of dentists including general dentists, periodontists, prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and pediatric dentists is a major factor in this market.

In general, the market for dental matrix systems is likely to expand more in the coming next years owed to increase in aesthetic demands for contour & shape control.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By matrices, sectional dental matrix systems accounts for US$ 134.2 Million in 2022 as it allows for better fit around interproximal areas in order to produce a point of contact for a more natural and anatomical contour.

By material, steel accounts for US$ 108.1 Million in 2022. In comparison to other materials, stainless steel is relatively inexpensive, making it a cost-effective solution for dental practices.

By application, dental filling accounts for over 25% market share globally in 2022. During filling procedures, dental matrix systems serve to reconstruct the natural form and contour of teeth. They form a temporary barrier between the tooth being replaced and neighboring teeth, allowing the dentist to correctly pack the filling material and establish the proper anatomical shape.

Dental clinics holds about 34.8% of the global market share in 2022. Dental matrix replaces the missing wall or walls containing the restorative material to provide the interproximal walls anatomical shape and gain suitable contact points. Dental clinics seek to increase their surgical operations and efficiency by using dental matrix systems first.

By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022. The demand for increased dental surgery procedures including reconstructive and cosmetic is substantial in the United States. Dental matrix plays a crucial role in enabling these procedures.

“Growing demand for minimizing soft tissue trauma for gingival protection contribute to higher demand for dental matrix systems globally” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Leading companies opt for various strategies to continue maintaining their market share. These include continuous innovation, investment in research and development and new product launches.

In October 2022, 3M Oral Care has introduced a new personalized matrix technology that makes restorative operations more economical for consumers while also increasing predictability for dentists.

In Sep. 2018, Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento, a tooth replacement in one box solution that can be tailored to match the needs and timelines of patients and dental professionals alike.

Key Companies Profiled:

DuraPro Health

Ultradent Products Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Safco Dental Supply LLC

Garrison Dental Solutions, LLC.

Premier Dental Co.

Young Innovations, Inc.

Medicom

Zest Dental Solutions

Pac-Dent, Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Clinician’s Choice Dental Products Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Dental Matrix Systems Industry Research:

By Matrices:

Sectional Dental Matrix Systems Universal Rings Matrix Bands Anatomical Wedges

Circumferential Dental Matrix Systems Wide Circumferential Dental Matrix Narrow Circumferential Dental Matrix

Custom Dental Matrix Systems

By Material:

Steel

Wooden

Nitinol

Plastic

By Application:

Dental Filling

Contour & Shape Control

Gingival Protection

Proximal Contact & Separation

Dental Sealing

Dental Aesthetics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Online Sales Manufacturer’s Website Aggregator’s Website



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

