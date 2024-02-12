Pixel Pitch LED Market Set to Reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2032, Boasting 17.4% CAGR

The pixel pitch LED market was estimated at US$ 1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.6 Billion.

Users need their message to be seen which makes pixel pitch important in digital signage. Pixel-pitch LED screens have a direct effect on the optimal viewing distance. The ability to see individual pixels allows the viewer to approach the display more closely without being distracted.

The lower the pitch, the closer the viewer can stand to the screen while still seeing a clear image. A higher pitch is required for closer viewing situations, such as an airport, chain store, live stream studios, or any other location where people will be nearby and will want to read the information. A lower pitch is used for long-distance viewings, such as in a sports stadium with hundreds of yards of spectators.

The presence of Xtreme Media in India Virtual production opens up a plethora of creative and cost-effective options. Traditional production necessitates a dedicated crew, whereas virtual production drastically reduces costs. Because everything is done on a large screen, there are no complicated settings, which saves time.

It does not entail moving data and files around before combining them into a single composite whole. As coding allows the director to add additional components to any scene, the visuals become more creative. It drastically cuts post-production time. Therefore, the only area where work is increasing is pre-production.

Key Takeaways from the Pixel Pitch LED Market Report:

Global Pixel Pitch LED Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022.

The Digital Signage segment is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 18.1% during the forecast period.

United States is projected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 4.9 Billion during 2022 – 2032.

The market in India is set to experience the highest CAGR of 26.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused on obtaining a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Pixel Pitch LED Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In June 2022, the largest LED screen in Europe, measuring 1,020 square meters, was installed on a high-rise building near Austria’s busiest road, just south of Vienna. A semi-transparent LED screen was designed and installed by the Croatian company Rineo Sign Factory, which used approximately 1,400 cabinets of Absen transparent LED modules.

In May 2021, PixelFLEX’s EF Series product line features a new line of tour-production quality LED displays. The new EF Series Assembly line provides more detailed cost flexibility. The EF Series assembly line offers a feature-rich and cost-effective indoor LED lighting solution. With rising options ranging from 1.9 to 4.8 and brightness up to 1,200 Nit, the new EF Series as a whole is an outstanding solution for meeting spaces, religious institutions, and organizational facilities.

In September 2020, the Planar HRO Series of high-pixel-density outdoor LED video walls was introduced by Planar. The Planar HRO Series adds a fine pixel pitch LED with high brightness for close-up daylight video viewing to the company’s LED display solution product line. It also delivers powerful visual experiences to audiences even in direct sun.

Leading Key Players:



NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SiliconCore Technology, Inc.

NanoLumens

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Daktronics

PixelFLEX

Pixel Pitch LED Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Upto 3mm

1mm to 2mm

<1mm

By Application:

Broadcast Screens

Digital Signage

Control Room and Monitoring

Visualization and Simulation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

