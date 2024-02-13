Market Disruptions and Competitive Dynamics in the Blister Packaging Industry: Analysis for 2023-2030

Blister Packaging Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the blister packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 27.09 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the raw material suppliers, manufacturers of blister packaging materials, distribution & supply, and application of blister packaging.

Material types in the blister packaging market include aluminum, paper & paperboard, and plastic films, among which aluminum dominates the material segment. This is due to aluminum foil being widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to pack pharmaceutical drugs. The properties of aluminum foil such as resistance to corrosion, ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity, and anti-permeability against oxygen, fats, and ultraviolet light support its adoption in the blister packaging industry.

Blister Packaging Industry USD 27.09 billion in 2022 7.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Size USD 18.28 billion in 2022 7.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Consumer Goods Blister Packaging Market Size USD 2.23 billion in 2022 7.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Industrial Goods Blister Packaging Market Size USD 2.87 billion in 2022 6.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Size USD 3.71 billion in 2022 5.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

The aluminum foil, commonly known as Alu-PVC blister packaging, protects the pharmaceutical materials from the external environment and elements, leaving the material uncontaminated. In addition, plastic films such as PVC, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene (PE) provide sturdy packaging that is transparent and protects the material against external environmental factors, which is further driving the market growth for this segment.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 32.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary growth-driving factor is the emphasis on patient safety. Blister packaging provides a secure and tamper-evident solution for pharmaceutical products, such as tablets, capsules, and pills, ensuring that the contents remain intact and protected from any outside contamination. This is particularly crucial for medications sensitive to moisture, light, or air. Hence, it provides a barrier between the product and the environment, helping in maintaining the potency and efficacy of the medication, and ultimately safeguarding the patient’s well-being.

The individual compartments or cavities in blister packs allow for easy organization and identification of medications. This feature is especially beneficial for patients who take multiple medications, as it reduces the risk of confusion or medication errors. In addition, blister packaging often includes features, such as perforations or easy-to-open tabs, making it convenient for patients of all ages and physical abilities to access their medications without hassle and confusion. Cost-effectiveness is also a significant driving factor for the market. Blister packaging is typically made from cost-efficient materials, such as plastic or aluminum, readily available and relatively inexpensive. Moreover, it allows efficient use of space during transportation and storage, maximizing the number of products that can be packaged, and reducing overall packaging costs.

Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Growth and Trends

Blister packaging consists of a plastic cavity or blister that holds the product and a backing card or foil that provides visibility and protection. Blister packaging is often used to package single-serve snacks such as chocolates, candies, gum, or nuts. It keeps these items fresh and protected from external factors like moisture and air.

Blister packaging is popular for medicated chewing gums and mints. The individual blisters ensure precise dosing, hygiene, and protection of the product. Some bakery items, like cookies, brownies, and pastries, are individually packed in blister packaging to maintain freshness and prevent breakage during transport. Blister packaging can be used for individual condiments and sauce servings in restaurants and takeout orders. It provides portion control and minimizes mess. Blister packaging plays a crucial role in the food and confectionery sector by providing protection, visibility, portion control, and convenience for various products, from snacks and candies to supplements and condiments. It helps ensure product integrity and enhances the overall consumer experience.

Competitive Insights

The blister packaging market witnesses highly competitive rivalry with the presence of a number of global blister packaging manufacturers such as Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles, UFlex Limited, Sonoco Products Company, WINPAK LTD., and WestRock Company along with some other new and growing market players. The global blister packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and are well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

