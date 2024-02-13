Scanning Tomorrow: Forecasting the Near-Billion Dollar Evolution of the Full Body Scanner Industry by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ —The market for full body scanners is expected to reach US$ 371.5 million in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$ 937.7 million by 2033.

Both backscatter X-ray technology and millimeter wave technology are used by full-body scanners. Depending on the technology being used, a person’s body can be checked by an operator using either an alternate-wavelength image of the person’s naked body or a cartoon image of the person with an indicator highlighting the area where any suspicious items can be found.

The millimetre wave technology is becoming more and more popular due to its speed, lack of any physical contact, and lack of the need for a strip search. The equipment’s ability to see through the body is primarily due to millimeter wave technology. Full-body scanners produce an image that makes spotting easier by having the body bounce high-frequency radio waves off of it.

The main factor propelling the growth of the full body scanner market is rising safety concerns due to the threat of terrorists and anti-social elements. The global full-body scanner market is being driven by an increase in the frequency of drug marketing around the world, which has made scanner use mandatory.

The development of airport infrastructure and technological advancements in nations like China and India are additional factors boosting the full body scanner market’s expansion over the course of the forecast period. Opportunities for businesses in the full-body scanners market have been sparked by the rising demand for full-body scanners in airports, train stations, and seaports around the world to scan passengers. The need for improved security at transit hubs and growing terrorist threats have fueled the growth of the

North America was the largest market for the full body scanner market and the trend is expected to continue into the forecast period owing to increasing terror threats and security concerns.

The technological advancement in the region and given the mandatory government norms regarding the installation of full body scanners in the region is also expected to witness significant growth in the global full body scanner market. The region is forecast to have a 15.0% total share of the full body scanner market.

Due to relatively developed markets in terms of technological advancement and expected to exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period, Europe is likely to dominate the global full body scanner market.

Due to a rise in interest in smart security systems that encourage the use of full body scanners, the Europe region is expected to experience significant growth in the full body scanner market over the ensuing years.

The number of major players is rising, and the infrastructure for technology is developing quickly, which helps the market expand in the area. Europe is expected to account for a total 27.0% share in the global full body scanner market as of 2022.

Market Competition

Some of the key participants present in the global full body scanner market include Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc., Iscon Imaging, Inc., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Millivision Technologies, Nuctech Co Ltd., Smith Group PLC, Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, Westminster International Ltd., OD Security, Rapiscan Systems Limited, Adani Systems Inc., Braun and Company Ltd among others.

Attributed to the presence of such a high number of participants, the market is highly competitive. While global players such as Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc., Iscon Imaging, Inc., L-3 Technologies, Inc., account for a considerable market size, several regional-level players are also operating across key growth regions, particularly in the Asia Pacific.

Key Segments Profiled in the Full Body Scanner Industry Survey

Full Body Scanner Market by Application:

Full Body Scanner for Transport

Full Body Scanner for Airports

Full Body Scanner for Train Stations

Full Body Scanner for Infrastructure

Full Body Scanner Market by Technology:

Full Body Scanner for Image Processing and Modelling

Full Body Scanner for 3D Body Scanners

Full Body Scanner Market by Systems:

Millimetre Wave System Full Body Scanner

Backscatter System Full Body Scanner

