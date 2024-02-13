Cell Dissociation Market Envisions Remarkable US$1.26 Billion Valuation by 2033

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.55% from 2023 to 2033, the cell dissociation market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 352.91 million by 2023. The cell dissociation market is predicted to bring in US$ 1,257.59 million by 2033.

This market is characterized by groundbreaking advancements in cell dissociation technologies, unlocking new possibilities in cell-based research and therapeutic applications. The increasing demand for efficient cell dissociation methods is being driven by the expanding fields of cell biology, regenerative medicine, and biotechnology. As the market continues to evolve, it promises to play a crucial role in facilitating advancements in medical research and the development of innovative cell-based therapies. Synopsis of the Global Cell Dissociation Market

The cell dissociation industry is booming as a result of accelerated research and development spending by biopharmaceutical companies. Cell dissociation is an essential task in biopharmaceutical research as it’s directly involved in medicine creation and pathophysiology explanation.

The biopharmaceutical sector is a dynamically developing segment of the pharmaceutical industry, with significant consequences for healthcare. Opportunities in biopharmaceuticals have emerged in the previous decade as a result of their excellent efficacy and safety.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16892

Many benefits of using biopharmaceuticals, including reduced side effects, and the possibility to treat the underlying cause of an illness have increased demand for medicines. There is growth in public and private investment due to the advent of products with better tissue dissociation enzymes. As a result, the cell dissociation industry flourished.

There are limited cell dissociation industry growth restrictions, despite the several significant market determinants. The cell dissociation industry growth may be constrained by soft tissue operations’ high cost.

Another factor that could slow the cell dissociation market growth is the preference for enzyme-free over enzymatic dissociation products.

Product Insight:

The cell dissociation market is categorized into enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. A range of enzymes is utilized in research for various purposes. Enzymatic dissociation products hold the lion’s market share.

Trypsin, collagenase, elastase, and hyaluronidase are often used in enzymatic dissociation products. Enzymes are deployed in stem cell research and cell biology studies for cell and tissue dissociation, and single-cell harvesting. The use of enzymes for cell dissociation is fairly prevalent.

Regional Viewpoint:

In 2023, North America is going to have a high-income share. Rising cancer and chronic illness, strong trend of research and development investments, acquisitions, and collaboration by companies are the factors driving the market growth in North America.

The rising frequencies of chronic diseases in developing countries and increased government initiatives strengthen market growth in the Asia Pacific. The emerging use of cell-based assays and the availability of low-cost cell lysis and dissociation solutions may spur market expansion.

Throughout the forecast period, Europe’s cell dissociation industry may account for the second leading revenue share. Europe’s established biotech and pharmaceutical enterprises may contribute to cell dissociation market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The enzymatic dissociation category is likely to lead the market, accounting for almost 47.90% of sales in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, the non-enzymatic segment in the cell dissociation industry is likely to expand at a significant CAGR.

In 2023, the tissue dissociation type segment is dominant, accounting for 56.55% of the cell dissociation industry.

Throughout the predicted period, the cell detachment type segment may blossom at a swift CAGR.

In 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms’ end-user segment is likely to dominate, accounting for 71.60% of the cell dissociation industry.

North America is likely to lead the cell dissociation industry, accounting for 37.20% of the market in 2023.

During the predicted period, Asia Pacific to exhibit a significant CAGR.

Unlock exclusive insights with our expert analysts:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16892

Economic Environment:

Leading cell dissociation manufacturers are investing in toxicity and efficacy investigations involving cell dissociation enzymes. This aspect is predicted to power substantial growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast years.

To increase the industry footprint, cell dissociation manufacturers implement a variety of initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

Strategic Progressions for Cell Dissociation:

Acquisitions:

December 8, 2021

PPD, Inc., a prominent provider of clinical research services, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The acquisition was valued at around US$ 17.4 billion and designed to boost Thermo Fisher Scientific’s position in the life sciences sector.

April 9, 2020

Celsee, Inc., a leading manufacturer of single-cell analysis equipment, was acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The acquisition sought to broaden Bio-Rad Laboratories’ product offerings in the single-cell analysis industry.

June 1, 2020

Becton, Dickinson, and Company purchased Straub Medical AG, a leading provider of medical equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of venous disorders. The acquisition sought to broaden Becton, Dickinson and Company’s product portfolio in the vascular access market.

Key Players:

HiMedia Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

PAN-Biotech

Unlock Tailored Insights: Customize Your Report for Maximum Impact :

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16892

Key Segments:

Cell Dissociation Industry by Product:

Enzymatic dissociation

Non-enzymatic dissociation

Instruments & Accessories

Cell Dissociation Industry by Type:

Cell dissociation for Tissue Dissociation

Cell dissociation for Cell Detachment

Cell Dissociation Industry by End User:

Cell dissociation for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Cell dissociation for Research and Academic Institutes

Cell Dissociation Industry by Region:

Cell dissociation in North America Market

Cell dissociation in Latin America Market

Cell dissociation in Europe Market

Cell dissociation in East Asia Market

Cell dissociation in South Asia and Pacific Market

Cell dissociation in The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube