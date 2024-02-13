Advancing Clinical Logistics Procurement Practices 2030

Clinical Logistics Category Overview

In the fast-paced realm of healthcare, the seamless flow of supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals is paramount to ensuring optimal patient care. Clinical logistics procurement stands at the forefront, orchestrating the intricate dance of sourcing, purchasing, and delivering essential goods to healthcare facilities worldwide. From negotiating contracts with suppliers to implementing innovative tracking systems, every step in the procurement process plays a pivotal role in streamlining operations and maximizing cost-effectiveness. Join us as we delve into the strategies, challenges, and emerging trends shaping the future of clinical logistics procurement, and discover how forward-thinking approaches are revolutionizing the healthcare supply chain landscape.

With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030, the clinical logistics sector is poised for remarkable expansion, with North America leading the charge as the largest market share holder. The surge is fueled by a multitude of factors including the proliferation of clinical trials, heightened research and development endeavours, the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and the burgeoning biotech sector. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness an impressive CAGR of 8.1%, driven by a myriad of elements such as advancements in medical transportation, warehousing, inventory control, and the relentless pursuit of innovation in research and technology, including Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and IoT. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a notable trend with the proliferation of medical care suppliers and contract research organizations, further fueling the sector’s growth trajectory. As the landscape evolves, so do the opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.

Order your copy of the Clinical Logistics Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 , published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Outsourcing of clinical trials is increasing due to the growing demand for efficient logistics and supply chain management, which includes temperature control management as well as cold chain management. There is an increase in the trend for Biopharmaceutical companies to spend on cold-chain logistics and this trend is anticipated to fuel the category by a significant amount. For instance, in 2022, Catalent announced plans to construct its Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) plant in Shanghai, China to increase capacity for the distribution and storage of clinical supplies under a temperature control environment. The USA-based Amerisource Bergen Corporation’s World Courier is one of the biggest and largest cold chain logistics in healthcare services in the world offering various services with specialties in drug storage and distribution, and biopharmaceutical clinical trials logistics.

Clinical Logistics Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Clinical Logistics category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 10% – 15% (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Dynamic pricing,

Value-based pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

By End-use,

Types of Logistics Services – 3PL, 4PL,

Phase Outlook,

In-house or On-site trial,

Inbound or Outbound logistics,

technical specifications,

Operational capabilities,

Regulatory standards and mandates,

Category innovations,

others

Clinical Logistics Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Clinical Logistics Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Warehousing, transportation, inventory carrying, and administrative costs are the major cost components of clinical logistics services. This category’s logistics cost is around 20 – 30% more than the cost of other categories. Logistics cost itself accounts for more than 50% of its share and is the largest cost component above all. Cold storage continues to be the most crucial and important component of the whole supply chain in healthcare logistics, among all the other elements. India holds a capacity of 37 million metric tonnes of cold storage. In 2023, the Indian government pledged a net investment of INR 35,000 crore for the expansion of healthcare logistics. India supplies over 50% of the world’s demand for different vaccinations, 40% of the demand for generic medications in the USA, and 25% of all medicines in the UK. With the surge in demand all over the world and concern over short supply due to supply chain disruption, the logistics cost rose by around 30% in some cases with an adverse effect of a 15% hike in warehousing of India’s clinical logistics.

Clinical logistics are primarily used by organizations to conduct clinical trials off-site or on-site. Category uses a fleet of logistics of their own or outsources logistics for protecting temperature-controlled products such as cold reefers, and refrigerated trucks. Various organizations such as Parexel, Biocair, and IQVIA are some trusted clinical research organizations that help biopharmaceutical companies to conduct trials from the initial stage to the ultimate disposal of the drug. Category players outsource logistics operations to third-party vendors without capital investments. INDICOLD, an Indian company provides temperature-controlled logistics operations for pharmaceutical companies.

List of Key Suppliers

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Catalent Inc.,

Parexel,

Almac Group,

Marken,

Piramal Pharma Solutions,

UDG Healthcare,

DHL,

FedEx,

Movianto

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Graphite Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Cyber Security Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):